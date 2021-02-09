Thinking about column ideas, reporter Brian Hansel suggested something very interesting — why don’t I write my column from the viewpoint of my dog. I sat and gave this a few thoughts and decided that I would do a day in the life of my dog.
This is a view from the mind of Oreo, the Stich family dog. The views are not that of the author or the Daily Journal.
I don’t know what time it is, but I really need to use the bathroom. I think I will bark and let Dad know that if he doesn’t come get me he will be cleaning up a puddle in my kennel.
“Bark, bark!”
I hear some rustling, he must be coming to get me.
“Here ya go boy, let’s go outside.”
Thank you so much! I don’t know how much longer I could have held it.
Bang!
“Ouch!”
Chuckle, chuckle, are you OK? I can’t believe you ran into the door frame again.
Up the stairs we go to the bathroom. And outside I go.
Boy, it is cold out here. February sure has been a cold month. What? It’s already time to come in? I only went to the bathroom and had a chance to chew on a stick. Wait. There’s treats? Awesome!
After eating the treats, I am back to bed.
Alright, I hear Mom is up. Time to get fed and go outside again. She is such a nice lady. Oh good, she is giving me treats as well. I love her so much.
Outside again and another chance to chew on my stick and play in the snow. I hope they leave me out here longer this time.
Oh, there is Mom calling me in, maybe I will get more treats. Nope, she is going to drink coffee and sit on the couch. Time to enjoy my time on the couch with Mom.
I hear more rustling, I think one of my siblings is up (yes, I believe Oreo thinks he is our third child). Time to go greet them, I think the boy is up first. Yep, and now he is petting me and telling me “good morning.”
More action happens around me and it is hard to keep up with where Mom, Dad, the boy and the girl are going. I think I will just wait in the living room.
What? It’s already time for the kids to go to school? Well, I guess I have to go to my room until Dad comes home to walk and feed me.
Four hours later.
Dad is back, but he told me he only has time to feed me and let me out on the tie-out. I guess we can take a walk tonight if it isn’t too cold.
Four more hours later.
Dad and the kids are home now, time for second lunch and another trip outside. The boy is here to get me out of my room, feed me and take me outside, awesome!
Great, the girl is coming outside as well. I hope that her and her friends come and play in the yard with me.
She pets me and her friends pet me, but now they are climbing the tree in our backyard. I wish I had hands ...
The door is opening. There’s Dad and he has a treat for me. Thanks Dad. Do you want to play fetch? I’ll grab the football.
Twenty minutes later.
Man that was fun Dad. I am tired and thirsty. I think I will grab some water and take a snooze by your feet.
What? It’s dinner time already? How long did I sleep? Guess I can smell Mom’s great cooking while I have more food. I wish they would give me some more stuff from the table. Dad is great at sneaking me a few items, but I really would rather have some bacon and not broccoli or apple.
“Bark, bark!”
I need to go to the bathroom! Can someone let me outside, again? Oh good, Mom is hooking up to my tie-out, but Dad is telling her that he is going to take me for a walk. Awesome!
Dad always takes way more time than he should get ready to go for a walk. I miss the days when he would throw on his coat and hat and head out the door. Now he is grabbing these fluffy pants, an extra coat, something that completely covers his face and gloves, big, delicious , puffy gloves ... snap out of it Oreo, it is time for the walk.
Thirty minutes later.
Yes, that was a great walk. We should do that more often. Anyway, I think I am ready for bed. Give each of my family one last lick and I will head to my room for the night.
Lick, lick, lick, lick.
I love them so much. I can’t wait for tomorrow when we do it again!
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
