I am reading the final 2021 budget for the city of Fergus Falls. As I review any budget, I start at the top five spending areas for savings. The top budget items for the city are:
1. Capital Projects $4,193,911
a. To be reviewed at a later date as I pull together additional facts.
2. Police $3,864,269
a. As this is a primary responsibility of the City, I will review later.
3. Parks and Recreation $2,911,496
a. This to me stands out loud and clear, let’s start here.
4. Streets $2,398,824
a. As this is a primary responsibility of the city, I will review later.
i. But I am concerned this doesn’t have a higher level of interest by the council.
5. Fire $1,308,809
a. As this is a primary responsibility of the city, I will review later.
6. Library $ 901,950
a. I will review this next as I review more details.
Please provide the following information:
Parks and Rec. $2,911,496 budget:
A. Recreation
a. Total Payroll, benefits, retirement, etc. $_____________
b. Sports; i.e. Kids, Swim, softball etc.
i. How is this money appropriated or spent?
c. Community Arena $395,885.00
i. I understand this is the ice arena.
1. How does this cost $395,885?
2. Is this reoccurring annually?
B. Parks
a. Total payroll, benefits, retirement, etc. $_____________
i. I understand the city has some 30 parks.
1. This is high in comparison to other cities.
C. Forestry
a. Total payroll, benefits, retirement, etc. $_____________
i. What is considered “Forestry?”
D. Trails
a. Land
i. What/how is the $1,000,000 going to be spent on?
1. In addition to the capital projects of $4.2 million.
I look forward to the council’s review and explanation for the betterment of Fergus Falls.
Mark Leighton
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.