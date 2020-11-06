As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, we were still waiting on those five states to finish counting to determine who won the election.
That said, there is a smorgasbord of opinions swimming around in my head regarding the election that I feel I have to get out. What I want to avoid are the Captain Obvious things. So here goes:
Why is it that the polls continue to underrepresent the Trump vote?
I pulled this from the Nov. 1, 2020, New York Times:
“Mr. Biden, the former vice president, is ahead of Mr. Trump in the Northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in the Sun Belt states of Florida and Arizona, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. His strength is most pronounced in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of the vote and leads Mr. Trump by 11 points, 52 percent to 41 percent.”
Florida? Trump won Florida by nearly 375,000 votes. Pennsylvania? Biden may yet still win, but certainly not by a margin more than a poll’s margin of error. Wisconsin? Yes, Biden won, but the 11-point prediction was laughable.
Trump and others have suggested that the poll results have been “doctored” to favor Democrats as a method of suppressing Republican votes. I doubt that’s true. But those who do the polls certainly have some explaining to do. In many stories, those who do these polls said they learned from 2016, and that the polls this year were more accurate. That was clearly not the case.
So what’s going on? Are people being polled lying? Are they underrepresenting Trump voters in the polls? I just don’t get it.
• • •
I had no doubt about how the vote for president would turn out in Otter Tail County. I also had no doubt that the Republican candidates in our area would win easily. It’s an area dominated by Republican voters. I get that.
But what I don’t understand is why U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson was defeated so easily by Republican Michelle Fischbach. This district has voted Republican and yet continued to reelect Peterson since he was elected in 1990. He’s pro-life, anti-gun control, and voted against the impeachment of Trump. As chairman of the agriculture committee, he has done tremendous things for farmers in our district.
Yet, many of those same Republicans who had long voted for Peterson watched a few commercials from Fischbach lumping him in with the most liberal wings of the Democratic party, and decided to change their vote.
Rest assured, we are going to pay for that decision. Particularly if Biden wins the election.
• • •
I say to the many Trumpists in this area, do you really believe that the electoral process that you have participated in for many years, which brought not only Trump but George W. Bush to the presidency, is rigged in favor of the Democrats?
If that were the case, wouldn’t Hilary Clinton have won in 2016?
Oh, and according to Trump, if you voted for him via absentee ballot, your vote was illegal.
Trump’s campaign is absolutely within its rights to demand recounts in the states where the election is close. But to call the entire election fraudulent? Maybe we should just end elections altogether, and just let Trump stay in office for as long as he wants.
Please, stop believing everything he says.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
