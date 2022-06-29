Religion, politics and LGBTQIA+ rights — it’s a trio of hot button topics that all collided in Fergus Falls last weekend, but should they have?
Fergus Pride had released their schedule of events for the second annual Pride weekend. Included on the schedule was the Steel Wheels Drag Show on Saturday night. After the event was scheduled, two other events popped onto the calendar — a praise and worship night and a political rally. Both were scheduled “right next door.”
I am firm believer that everyone has the right to gather, whether it be for religious reasons, political reasons, cultural reasons ... the list goes on.
I am also a firm believer that there are right and wrong ways of doing things. Naturally, that is a matter of opinion.
Organizers of both the political rally and the religious gathering shared promotional materials on social media that specifically referenced the LGBTQIA+ community/events that were taking place over the weekend and encouraged people to show up because of those specific events. Some even said it was a response to the events.
I spoke with some of these people who, when asked about their statements, turned around and stated that their events had nothing to do with any of the others. Why did you say that it did, then?
Why would a political rally meet at a park across the street from the two Fergus Pride events on the same date, when that park is currently under construction — after their supporters spoke out against the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole in multiple social media posts promoting the event?
Why would a religious gathering that never occurred on a Saturday evening before, meet right next door to a Fergus Pride event (at the same time) and have a Facebook Live video from a gentleman from Alexandria, talking about stirring the pot, mentioning the event and stating that they will go as long as it takes and things are going to change?
I believe in the power of prayer and the right to choose your religion and embrace your personal convictions; but is it necessary to travel from another town to pray for something you don’t necessarily agree with from right next door? Especially when it is being marketed as a “response” to the event next door? Is this meant to be loving or is this meant to be intimidating and to infringe?
Personal convictions aside, it all felt yucky — it made my heart hurt.
The LGBTQIA+ community is a people group — just like Christians, refugees, Democrats, Norwegians, etc. They should be treated with the same respect and courtesy as every other people group.
If a person doesn’t agree with the church of any religion — they don’t go. When is the last time you saw a rally or protest outside the doors of a local church by a gathering of atheists?
At what point does the freedom to gather cross a line? When does an event that is verbalized as a “response” to another event become a situation where it is considered bullying?
I am extremely happy that there was no confrontation during the three events that took place this weekend. I am not happy about other aspects of the weekend.
Thank you, all, for remaining (mostly) kind and respectful.
Next time, let’s do better.