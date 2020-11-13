For about 45 of the 50 years of my life, I have lived in a community that voted in a landslide for Donald Trump in the last two elections.
As you may know from this column, I clearly am not in favor of the man. It isn’t really at all about his policies. It’s about the fact that he is a lying con artist who, I’m sorry, cares about no one but himself, and uses social media to disperse his lies to his base. He has told them so much that he has convinced them to believe everything he says, and to disbelieve anything to the contrary.
I get it. You think he knows our community better than the liberals, and that’s why you voted for him. He’s like Randy Moss. He was an absolute jerk when he played for the Vikings, but as long as he did what was in our best interest — making lots of spectacular catches, scoring lots of touchdowns, helping the Vikings win games — we wanted him on our team. I also have heard that Trumpists believe the system didn’t work for them, and that Trump did.
I know, you think, if Joe Biden indeed becomes president, the world will collapse.
But what if, and just if, Biden does some things that would help our community?
What are the issues in our community?
Right now, the coronavirus is the primary one. Trumpists clearly didn’t like shutting the economy down to slow the virus. I have heard many times over the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was invented by the Democrats to bring down Trump, and once the election was over, it would go away. Thus, those who believed in Trump could simply ignore guidelines like social distancing and mask wearing.
Guess what? It’s now more than a week after the election, and COVID-19 has not gone away. If you want proof, just call the hospitals in North Dakota. So I ask you, Trumpists, what do you think we should do to stop people from getting COVID-19? Because I certainly don’t have an answer.
The coronavirus certainly hinders one of the primary issues around here: the lack of jobs with livable wages. Apparently, Trumpists believe the immigrants are taking all of them.
But what if you could get more local residents training for jobs that are available around here? For example, I have been waiting on a plumber for three months, because there just aren’t enough available in our area. The average plumber makes at least $50,000 per year. What if we could find a way to give an unemployed or underemployed resident the opportunity to attend a trade school for plumbing while earning enough money to take care of their families? If that is too “socialist” for Trumpists, then what would your ideas be?
Health insurance is likely an issue as well. Trumpists believe ObamaCare is the devil. It certainly isn’t perfect. Unless you work for the government or a relatively large employer, your health insurance is likely either taking a major bite out of your monthly paycheck, or making you dread going to the doctor for fear of the uninsured portion of the bill. I have been on both sides of this coin in recent years. How can we make sure we all get the care we need without paying huge insurance premiums, taxes or medical bills? I’d like to see Trumpists weigh in on this one.
Retail has certainly been an issue in our community. I know the Fergus Falls mayoral race revolved around the fact that we have lost several big-box retailers in recent years. I know no one wants to hear this, but there’s really nothing a mayor, or anyone else around here can do about it. The internet has changed retail permanently, and even prime retail centers have been affected, and will continue to feel the pinch. We have to accept that the Targets, Shopkos, Herberger’s and Kmarts are not coming back. So Trumpists, what can we as a community do with the land and buildings left behind?
I know Trump supporters liked the tax cut he passed. I guess my point at the time was, we have massive federal government deficits, how can we afford to cut taxes without cutting federal spending? With the coronavirus, it seems concerns over the federal deficit are on the farthest back burner we can find. But it will have to be addressed at some point. We can’t simply live off credit cards forever. How do we clean up our national deficit and debt?
To me, the Trumpist movement is so awash in conspiracy theories they have completely forgotten the reason why we elect politicians in the first place: to get government to work for us to make our lives better, either by doing something or by getting out of the way.
Trumpists have made it clear what they think of the liberal agenda. What they haven’t made clear to me is their plan to make government work better for me.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
