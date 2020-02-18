Dreams can be a very interesting thing. Most of the time, I don’t remember my dreams. I don’t believe I get to the proper part of my sleep cycle to experience vivid pictures and lifelike scenarios. For the most part, I am lucky to get five hours of sleep a night.
But this past weekend, I had one of the most vivid dreams that I can remember in awhile. It involved one of my favorite bands and a place I have never been before.
Let me set the table. First, I had been running several late hours because of our upcoming Progress edition (coming out Feb. 29). I was very sleep deprived and finally got a decent night’s sleep Saturday. I had went to bed at 8:45 p.m. (awfully early for me) and woke up at 7:30 a.m. Sometimes you need that nearly complete reset of your sleep schedule to get your mental faculties back to normal functioning condition.
When I awoke, I was refreshed, astounded that it wasn’t hard to get out of bed but I also came away with memories of my dream. My wife came into the room and I mentioned to her a five minute story about what my dream was about. She looked at me puzzled but was happy that I got some good rest.
So here is what happened in my dream. I was cruising in a car (sorry didn’t catch the license plate) through a desert with my phone pressed to my ear (illegal). I was talking with my friend about how I was just coming back from California where my wife and I picked up our kids and we were discussing our plans to go see Rage Against the Machine in concert.
My friend kept making the situation complicated to where I blurted out “Why don’t we just go to Phoenix? I mean I live fairly close and we can just drive up from my house.” I pulled into my driveway in the 80-degree weather (yes, T-shirts and shorts type weather) and walked up to my home. The neat thing about the dream was that this house was my house. It wasn’t a different home or anything elaborate but my real house relocated to my current location.
My mother-in-law greeted us as we brought in our luggage and the kids’ stuff. I remember my kids running past me through the door and my wife talking with her mom about the trip. I then said a few words to my mother-in-law about how I was glad she could visit us and that this must be warmer than her home in Northern California (she doesn’t live in Northern California).
After talking for a dream-minute (is that a thing?), I looked at my phone to see exactly how long it would take me to get from my house to Phoenix. The trip was roughly two hours and the place on my phone’s GPS showed that I was south and just slightly west. The funny thing is, I didn’t see the name of the city that I was leaving. This is when I woke up.
After not thinking about it for 24 hours, I got curious to where I was leaving from. I sat down at the computer and went southwest of Phoenix and found two towns —Ajo and Why. Recollecting what I remember about the GPS dream visual, Ajo did not fit the angle. Of course, Why did.
A little background on Why, Arizona. According to city-data.com, Why has a population of 167 people, a median age range of 65 years old and the name of the town came from the former Y intersection that connected state highways 85 and 86. The name was also chosen because state law prohibited city names from being less than three letters, so Why was born.
Looking at what all this means, I typed in a search and went to healthline.com. In an article titled “Why Do We Dream?,” one reason that was stated was because dreams act as therapists. They are a way to confront emotional drama in your life and at the time, I was experiencing more than my fair share. Also, it mentioned that the influence of dreams can be due to lack of sleep. This can cause you to have vivid dream and remember them better (I ‘m pretty sure this is my situation).
But what I really want to know is Why (get it?) I was thinking about a place I have never been to before? The concert and band made sense as the friend in question did call me earlier in the week about going to the concert in several locations (Phoenix was not one of them, although Glendale, 15 minutes away, is).
Looking at several different websites, some more credible than others, it seems that the desert setting may be hinting at perseverance and stamina through a long and difficult journey. So, our Progress edition does start in October and goes until the middle of February, so yeah I think that checks out. But once again why Why?
Another search and I came up with... nothing. The rest of the websites that I looked at for plausible explanations seem to get into more mystic thoughts as a former life lived in the area or that I am looking into the future. As interesting as that may sound, I am a bit of a skeptic when it comes to those thoughts and ideas.
From what I can gather out of it is that my subconscious is trying to tell me something. It’s trying to get me to ask the questions “why?” I am not sure exactly what I am suppose to be questioning but this might be the best answer to go with.
I will say, it does have me curious about the small town of Why. If I ever have the opportunity to go to Arizona, I might have to stop in and see what my dream was about.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
