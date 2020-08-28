Many baby boomers have good memories of Paul Revere and the Raiders and the Byrds, widely acclaimed pop rock bands who performed in the mid-1960s, at the Balmoral Pavilion on the southeast side of Otter Tail Lake.
The Raiders, with lead singer Mark Lindsay, had hit songs that included “Hungry,” “Just Like Me,” “Kicks” and “Him or Me, What’s It Gonna Be?”
The Byrds recorded “Mr. Tambourine Man” in 1965. Other hits by the Byrds included “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Eight Miles High.”
Wahpeton native Roger Lee, who later moved to Fergus Falls, attended the Byrds’ concert but says the Balmoral concert he best remembers is one performed by the Fabulous Flippers.
Lee’s family had a cabin at Otter Tail Lake in the 1960s, only 5 miles from the Balmoral Pavilion.
“I was there for the Byrds on a warm summer night,” recalls Don LeRoy, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1966. “My brother Jim’s glasses fogged up when we entered the pavilion. That’s how many bodies were stuffed in there that night.”
Battle Lake native Barb La Valleur was manager of Glen Salts’ Battle Lake Motel where the Byrds stayed in 1965.
“They left the remnants of interesting items in their wastebaskets when they departed from the motel,” she remembers.
Steve Johnson, FFHS Class of 1972, was only 15 when, in 1968, he was in a band called “The Rubber Band” which filled in for Tommy James and the Shondells at Balmoral Pavilion after the Shondells’ bus broke down.
“A great experience,” Johnson said.
Johnson played in six different bands between 1966 and 1989, and then ran a mobile disc jockey service called Steve’s Audio Plus for 22 years. His main job was at Lake Region Hospital where, in 2016, he retired as director of materials management after 35 years of service.
The late Ken Berg of Fergus Falls ran roller skating at Balmoral on Friday nights, along with the roller rink in Fergus Falls.
“Wonderful memories,” says his wife, Ruth.
Ed and Bette Prescher, who owned the Balmoral Pavilion at the southeast side of Otter Tail Lake, left a true legacy.
The Preschers also operated Balmoral Resort that included 17 cottages. They sold the resort in 1982, which eventually made way for condominiums. In 2001, Ed and Bette closed their trailer park.
Fire destroyed the Balmoral Pavilion in 1976, four years after the Preschers relinquished ownership.
Cheers for Bert Blyleven
Thirty years ago this summer I attended a communications conference in Kansas City as an employee of Otter Tail Power Company.
One evening a few of us saw the hometown Royals host the California Angels. Pitching for California was Bert Blyleven who won the game, pitching into the bottom of the ninth inning.
A newspaper article the same day said that it was Bert’s 20th anniversary of sorts. He pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 1970 as a 19-year-old from southern California, so he was 39 in 1990 which would make him 69 today.
I met Angels’ outfielder Dave Winfield in our hotel gift shop in Kansas City, also in 1990. I told him I was from Fergus Falls and had seen him play basketball for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. He was a very nice man and gracious.
In recent years I have enjoyed Bert as color commentator for Twins games on TV and have visited with him during Twins Winter Caravan stops in Fergus Falls. To many of us he will be best remembered as a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins who won the World Series in 1987.
Blyleven was born in the Netherlands but was raised in Garden Grove, California, near Los Angeles. He was proud to be known as a Dutch-American baseball player.
He was a Minnesota Twins teammate with Rothsay native and future Fergus Falls resident Dave Goltz, a pitcher just like Blyleven.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.