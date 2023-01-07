If you’re looking for a good read this winter, I would encourage you to grab a copy of Katherine Hayhoe’s recent book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World.” Hayhoe is a renowned Canadian atmospheric scientist who is also an evangelical Christian. She is an Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Public Law in the Texas Tech University Department of Political Science. She recently joined the Nature Conservancy as their chief scientist. She also has a youtube channel that is entitled, Global Weirding, which is an interesting and light hearted way to learn more. Dr. Hayhoe makes the point in her book that 70% of people polled in the United States are worried about climate change, but many of those people feel powerless and anxious about the dire reports that they hear. Most of them feel paralyzed because they do not know what they can do about the situation. Ultimately, Dr. Hayhoe says that the most important thing that Americans can do immediately is to talk about it. Polling indicates that although 70% of people are concerned, very few talk about it with friends and family. It is impossible to deal with something that is not discussed! The economic impacts alone are reasons to keep this on the front burner. For instance, according to Climate Central, the earth experienced a billion dollar weather event once every 82 days in the 1980’s and now these events are occurring once every 18 days! The main impacts that we are seeing in Minnesota are increased high wind events, and inconsistency with moisture including mega rains as well as increased drought. This will only continue to get worse as more greenhouse gasses are emitted and the economic impacts go without saying.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
New owners for Big and Little Chief
-
Navigating the unknowns: Bev's City Bakery in flux
-
Fergus Falls family nurse practitioner charged with murder in Ramsey County
-
Saying good bye: Celebrating the life of Dick Werner
-
Fire consumes home: Erhard house total loss
-
From the Record — Dec. 27, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
-
Otter Tail County’s auditor/treasurer knows M State has much to offer to current and future students
-
Ordinance passed: City council weighs in on upcoming county moratorium
-
Man arrested after driving into squad car
-
Upgrading: Local artist moving into new location for more room