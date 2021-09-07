It’s awfully quiet. The midnight mooing has ceased as the window remains open allowing minimal movement of cool air.
Last night it wasn’t so. Bellowing persisted as cow-calf pairs had been strategically separated. My farmer man knows what he’s doing, but there’s been no mention of this wisdom employed until now. “When I opened the gates this morning, the mamas and babies reunited as one. This way, I could more easily check that the numbers matched correctly before shipping.”
The drought ushered in this day sooner than later, and to market the cattle were going. Once the trucker had backed the trailer up to the gate, in they went … for the most part. “There’s a reason the non-cooperative ones are last,” he revealed as I questioned him intently when all was said and done.
Throughout the process of loading the cattle for shipping, I’d been perched on the porch … positioned so as not to distract nor startle the cows. I prayed. That’s when I heard it. As the final four or more were moving in as one, they began pushing on the gate of which my farmer man was standing behind … carefully … or so he thought. Just when the herd mentality peeked, they pushed and when they did…he went down for the count.
“Are you okay?” hollered the trucker once.
“Are you okay?” hollered the trucker a second time.
“Are you okay!” she hollered more emphatically for the third and final time.
I poked my head from around the corner of the house just in time to hear his voice.
“Yeah…I’m okay!”
Ear marked he was as the red ran down upon neck and shirt. Later I learned he’d not only been knocked down but the wind knocked right on out of him … making it impossible to respond sooner than he had.
Yes, all is quiet upon the farm tonight. Many a thought can run through one’s mind between the “are you okay’s” in life. There was hope within when, on the third count, my farmer man arose from the dust. For this I am grateful.
On the third day Jesus Christ arose and because he did, many will rise even when it looks as though the final blow has the final say. For this I am most grateful.
You can read about it in 1 Cor. 15:4. “And He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” To God be the glory both now and forever. Amen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.