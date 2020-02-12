As we can see with Mr. Hermes’ letter to the editor on Feb. 6, it didn’t take long for Democrats to dive into unfounded, personal attacks against state representative candidate, Jordan Rasmusson. For Mr. Hermes, Jordan’s business experience is a negative. I know better as a taxpayer in Otter Tail County. Jordan is deeply rooted in small business and Otter Tail County. Jordan is the sixth generation of his family to live in Otter Tail County, five of which have been in the business of farming. When spending time with Jordan, it becomes clear his motivation lies in helping others succeed. When Jordan talks about his family’s farm in Carlisle Township, or the successful boat lift and dock business that his parents started in a roadside ditch in Pelican Rapids, you can tell that farmers and small business owners in this community are close to Jordan’s heart. As a taxpayer, I want a state representative who both understands our community and has the business leadership that government sorely needs - Jordan Rasmusson fits the bill perfectly.
Pete Piekarski
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.