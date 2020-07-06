Otter Tail County is going to miss having Bud Nornes in the state Legislature. Not only did he take our values to St. Paul, he went to bat for us when the government made life difficult. State government needs all the common sense it can get and Bud has it.
Bud has endorsed Jordan Rasmusson as his replacement and that’s a good thing for Otter Tail County residents.
Jordan and his family have lived here for six generations and Jordan knows our rural values and needs in a way that nobody in St. Paul can understand. Jordan’s family has farmed here. They’ve run a small business here and they’ve lived and died here. He’s marrying his high school sweetheart right here in September.
Sometimes, it seems like nobody in St. Paul has a clue about how we live and what we want from the government. We’re not a mini-Minneapolis and we aren’t the vast stretch of “rocks and cows” Gov. Tim Walz once said we are. We’re people who know the value of hard work, of family, faith and freedom.
Jordan will take our values to St. Paul and fight for them. That will be good for Otter Tail County, of course, but I think that the rest of Minnesota needs a reminder of what built this state into the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family and Jordan will very capably deliver that message on our behalf.
Renae Rocholl
Elizabeth
