Wow, can you believe that we are almost through the month of June? I sure can’t and I wish that the recent month could continue. So, I have hit that early summer drought in regards of things to discuss, so here is a cornucopia of thoughts I have had recently.
Baseball
Just return already. I understand that negotiations are far more complicated, but anyway you look at it it will be bad for the owners. If they don’t play, it will damage the upcoming seasons. If they do play, they will lose money.
Major League Baseball announced that they are looking to play a 60-game season this year. I hope that it works out as a summer without baseball is just not summer.
Lawn chairs
One of the most used pieces of furniture in the summer is the lawn chair. I have had several interesting run-ins with lawn chairs over the years. As a young child, I remember getting caught in my grandparents lounging lawn chair and having an issue getting out. Later in life, I snapped several steel-tube framed lawn chair by pushing against the arms.
One of the worst incidents came a few years back when I tore off a piece of skin from my finger after an old metal lawn chair broke. I was lucky that I didn’t need stitches, but hey … lessoned learned.
But I do still enjoy relaxing in a lawn chair during the summer. I just prefer the lounging kind to the sitting kind.
Barbecue
Grilling has always been my favorite summer pastime. You select the type of meat (hamburger, bratwurst, steak, pork, shrimp), you season or baste, you get the grill going and you start cooking. For me, this is really relaxing and is a great way to get outdoors.
Recently, I had several people over to enjoy a cookout. This is the reason I grill — to entertain friends and family. We grilled everything from steaks to hamburgers to brats, one of my friends even made empanadas (not on the grill). With the weather being exceptional lately, I hope that I can do more grilling sooner, rather than later.
Swimming
As you read this, the date will be June 24, 2020 and my family and I haven’t gone swimming in a lake yet. I don’t know if this has to do with COVID-19 or because when it was sweltering outside, it wasn’t hot enough in the water.
At the beginning of the month, I went over to a friend’s house with my family to swim and grill. We had a great time with the assorted floaties and water guns, but it just wasn’t the same. I miss watching my kids jump off the docks at Pebble Lake. Having a picnic lunch near the beach and watching everyone’s food get soggy. I hope that the month of July will bring a few of these days.
Mowing lawn
For me, mowing the lawn is relaxing. I throw on some headphones and track all over my lawn, cutting the high blades of grass. I get lost in that world and all the other things that are bothering me seem to disappear.
Recently, I had to deal with a broken lawn mower. My peace and tranquility was disturbed by the idea that I had to spend money on a new lawn mower. It took me more than a week to cut my lawn after the break and several of my neighbors were probably curious why my lawn was long in several spots.
The heat
This one has always perplexed me. In Minnesota, we love to complain about the weather. “It’s too cold” or “it’s too hot.” We never seem satisfied with the temperature.
I always hear people talk about the “perfect summer day.” I have experienced several of those throughout the course of my lifetime. It seems for many, if the temperature isn’t like an air conditioned home then it isn’t perfect. I think we need to cherish the days that we can spend outside when it’s warm. As Minnesotans, we know that it won’t last long.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.