Most people are familiar with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and other awarenesses that are specified by name. But, did you know that Feb. 28 is National Rare Disease Awareness Day (NRDAD)?
This day is dedicated to people, like me, who are not in the category of those who suffer from the more common (but still horrific) diseases. The day gives those who suffer less common illnesses the opportunity to be recognized and supported, while others are given the chance to become educated about something they would not know of otherwise.
NRDAD is a day for me. It gives me a chance to know that I am supported. It gives me the chance to educate people and myself. It gives me a chance to have a sliver of hope to make a difference.
The generations before me might know of my disease as “rickets,” but with modern technology and evolving scientific research, it is now known as hypophosphotasia (HPP). HPP is caused by the body’s inability to breakdown and use basic minerals/vitamins that our bones and teeth need, causing them to be soft (not brittle — that’s a whole different disease), the minerals/vitamins to deposit in the wrong places and many more ailments.
HPP is a heterogeneous genetic, multisystemic, progressive disease that can show symptoms at any age. By that, I mean that this disease is inherited from one of my parents — you can’t “catch” it, it effects multiple systems in my body and, as I age, it gets worse. HPP can only be diagnosed with multiple blood tests to confirm low alkaline phosphatase (ALP), genetic testing and lots of patience.
Now, as with most newly discovered diseases, there is no cure. I will have this disease for the rest of my life, it will get worse and it may be the reason I pass away.
Pain is my daily companion and no amount of medication will make it go away. Some days are easier than others — to get up and do what needs to be done. Others are a battle just to do menial mundane tasks that healthy people take for granted. I can try to explain what my body goes through with the most precise of details, but unless you go through it or something similar, you wouldn’t completely understand.
My mom and I go through a lot of the same things with our disease, as she was diagnosed two years before I was. My mom has been my rock through this all, even though she has suffered just as much as I have, if not more. It’s still comforting to know that someone can understand what I go through on a daily basis and I can relate to what she goes through.
As a young adult, I find myself constantly explaining why I am different than most people my age. I am still fairly young, but I do not get to act my age due to my disease.
Surprisingly, I tend to defend myself to the generations before me more so than any other generation. I need to use a wheelchair or scooter anytime I have to do a lot of walking. “Your legs look like they work. You should walk and leave the wheelchair for someone who really needs it,” is the comment I get — along with ugly looks.
I was born and raised with the southern style manners, so I feel as if I have to explain myself so my elders know that I am not being disrespectful when using a wheelchair or scooter. It becomes disheartening after so long, which is why I look forward to NRDAD every year — the one day I get just a smidgen of recognition.
So, next year on Feb. 28, (and every year after that!) wear zebra stripes to support those who are fighting the new and unrecognized diseases. We all are rare.