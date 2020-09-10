Jordan Ramusson is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 8A.
Jordan is a well educated (Harvard), mature young man with experiences with our government and those of foreign countries as a consultant to major companies here and to those he visited overseas.
He was recently endorsed by Minnesotans for Affordable Health Insurance. He and I have discussed issues of governement and medicine including the high cost of health care, coverage or preexisting conditions, the threat of a single payer system and the fact that the contents of the computer have become more important than the concerns of the patients. In the past, as an advisor, he helped create a health care technology company that would aid hospitals and clinics to operate more efficiently. He has indicated that legislation in St. Paul is entertaining policies that would divert more care to large cities and away from local hospitals. Jordan listens and understands the pressures of rural medicine already faces, even pre-COVID.
I am proud of Jordan, a local product who holds onto our values dearly. Jordan is a man who listens; he deserves our vote on Nov. 3.
Allen Magnuson, M.D.
Dalton
As long he also denounces the University system and calls for its complete destruction and re-building in America, I will also vote for him.
