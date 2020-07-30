Otter Tail County has been my lifelong home. I treasure our rural way of life and what it offers. Watching what is happening in our country and our state has gotten my attention and made me realize that we cannot afford to sit back and watch well-organized, well-funded extremist groups create chaos, dictate policy that undermines our American way of life and blatantly destroy our history. We need to take action to protect our freedom and values. One of the most important things that we can do is to vote for someone who knows and understands our community. It is essential to have a person who cares about our constitutional rights, who values human life from the unborn to the elderly, supports the right to defend ourselves and will not be afraid to speak boldly for those of us living in Greater Minnesota.
I am supporting Jordan Rasmusson to represent our community in Saint Paul. He understands our issues and shares our values because his family has lived here for several generations. Jordan knows the importance of faith, community and hard work and he wants to work for us in St. Paul.
Linda Wright
Erhard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.