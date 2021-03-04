Over the past month, Joe Biden and the Democrats have been using their ultra-slim majority to forge ahead with legislation without concern for bipartisanship — the COVID relief act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the $15 minimum wage, climate change legislation, and a voter rights expansion bill, among other things.
I don’t completely agree with everything they’re doing. I’m not a fan of running government deficits, because I despise debt as a general principle. I think one day, all of this federal debt, which now stands at $28 trillion and counting, will come back to haunt us. Keep in mind, I said the same thing about Donald Trump’s tax cut a few years ago. Both sides are to blame.
I also would agree that there certainly is some fat in the COVID relief package. There are people hurting out there, and they could use some help. But I’m not sure giving everyone a $1,400 check is necessary.
That said, I’ll take the money. I also can’t blame the Democrats for not bothering to pay attention to Republican opposition and criticism.
Really, Republicans? You want to talk about bipartisanship now? Based on your behavior over the past 12 years (starting with Obama), there’s nothing that would suggest that you would ever agree to anything the Democrats would accept.
In the old days, the idea was that Democrats and Republicans would actually negotiate. Democrats want a corporate tax rate of 20% and Republicans want a rate of 10%? Let’s agree to 15%, shall we?
That just won’t happen anymore. Most Republicans, after all, refused to agree that the election wasn’t stolen from Trump. They don’t agree that Trump’s decision to inspire a bunch of his loyalists to break into the Capitol and beat security guards with flag poles to stop the certification of the presidential election wasn’t worthy of impeachment. Some of them actually believed that Trump was going to be inaugurated on Thursday.
Rationality has left the Republican party. It doesn’t exist. I’m convinced the Democrats could propose a bill to end all gun control, ban abortions and cut all taxes, and Republicans would not support it. They wouldn’t support it, after all, because the Democrats came up with it.
It isn’t as if Democrats don’t have the public behind them. In a recent poll, 68% of those responding, including 53% of Republicans, said they support approval of the $1,400 stimulus check, even if the Republicans in the Senate are against it.
Furthermore, the idea that failing to gain bipartisan support will hurt Democrats in the next election is a farce. Those who are complaining about a lack of bipartisanship were not complaining about it when Trump and the Republicans didn’t get it. They also would not vote for a Democrat if there were only one party in existence.
Biden is already 78 years old. He will be 82 when his first term is up. His attitude right now is the same as mine would be if I were in office. I would do what I believed in, and do what I think is right for America. If the country doesn’t like it, then they can find someone else to be president.
Whether you agree with Biden’s policies or not, you have to respect that position.
• • •
There’s been a lot of grumbling about the recent announcement that six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to racist content in them.
Just to clarify, it is the company that publishes the Dr. Seuss books, Random House, that decided to stop printing them, not the government. That’s no different than if McDonald’s decided to no longer offer the Big Mac due to health concerns. Companies are free to decide whether or not they want to make and sell a product.
Secondly, it wasn’t every Dr. Seuss book that was banned, just six. And of those six, I had only heard of two: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” written in 1937, and “If I Ran the Zoo,” written in 1950.
The first book portrays an Asian person wearing a cone hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. The second includes a drawing of two barefooted African men looking essentially like savages.
Considering how long ago they were written, it’s hard to criticize Dr. Seuss for using stereotypes that were commonplace back then. Then again, if Dr. Seuss would have written the book today, do you really think he would be using such stereotypes?
While I know the Trumpists love to criticize the “cancel culture,” it would be nice just to let this one go.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.