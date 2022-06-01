Since moving back to Minnesota in January of 2017, I have been attending the Unitarian Church of Underwood, just a short drive from where I have settled near Phelps Mill. I always look forward to the Sunday services, because they are so interesting. A different speaker delivers the message each week. There is an array of wonderful music provided by talented musicians like Mikkel Thompson, who regaled the congregation at the May 22 service with music he played on his melodeon, a small accordion, popular in Scandinavia.
Mikkel lives in Stockholm, Sweden and was spending a month with his mother, Florence Thompson, at her home near Phelps Mill, to help her celebrate her 95th birthday. I sat behind Mikkel and Florence at the May 22 service and discovered he has relatives in Selbu, Norway, where my grandmother Gertrude was born. My visit with Mikkel and Florence is just another example of the wonderful people I’ve met at the Unitarian Church.
It’s a church where everyone pitches in to get the job done. Staff administrator Bonnie Graham contacted me recently and told me about the June 12 re-opening celebration at the church. I asked Bonnie if she would write up the details of the event, and I would include the information in my column.
This is what Bonnie wrote:
On Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m., the Unitarian Church of Underwood is hosting a re-opening celebration. After two years of worshiping only online, we are celebrating the opportunity to be together in our church building for Sunday services. We welcome everyone in our larger community to join us for this special Sunday.
Our Sunday service will be a music-filled worship service centering on a message of illumination, celebrations and blessings. Families are welcome, religious education is offered for children ages preschool to teen. Following this celebratory service, we’ll sit down together for a potluck lunch. Everyone is invited to join us for lunch and to bring something to share. If you are looking for a liberal religious community for your family young and old, we welcome you. We share a common search for meaning; each person’s journey is unique, respected and valued. We welcome people of all genders, orientations, ages, race and class.
Our Unitarian Universalist congregation has a long history in Underwood. We have been a liberal religious presence in the community for over 130 years. In the last two years our congregation has grown beyond the four walls of our church to include those who live far from Underwood. Now, each week we welcome people to our religious community from near and far. It’s a joy, as a Unitarian Universalist congregation, to be able to offer this place of welcome to all who are searching.
Thanks, Bonnie, for writing about the re-opening celebration. It sounds like fun and I encourage my readers to attend. I guarantee you’ll meet some interesting people, as I have over the past five years. The goal of a Unitarian Church is to accept all people. I especially like the message of kindness toward others and a willingness to help those in need.
We live on a planet of different people. We sapiens have different backgrounds, different religions and different skin colors. If we are to survive, we must understand and accept our diversity. We must educate our youngsters that all people are created equal. We are all born under the same sun with equal rights, and if we do not accept that truth, hate will destroy us.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.