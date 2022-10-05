It's no secret that I love to read. I have already written multiple columns on various aspects of reading, from the preferences of paper or digital to preferred genres; but I could talk about books all day, so I'm going to do a shorter column on reading habits today.
I have found that my reading habits have changed on a regular basis.
When I was young — elementary and middle school age, I used to read in my bed first thing when I woke up in the morning on a Saturday morning, even if it was just a little bit. I would also spend my outdoors time sitting in the grass in the front yard reading a book while my brothers tossed a football around.
As I got older and my bedtime started extending beyond that of my younger siblings, I would read at night when the house was quiet. This often led to being sneaky and reading in my closet with the light on so my bedroom light wouldn't show under the door and my parents wouldn't know I was still awake and reading. (Sorry, mom!)
My nighttime reading remained fairly constant until my son was born, when I was too exhausted to read at night and my daytime reading mostly consisted of children's books. Regardless, I managed to get some reading of my own in, though it was usually while I was making dinner.
Fast forward to now. Most of my reading is done in the evening and on the weekends. My kids are older and mostly self-sufficient and having my nose in a book is generally the only way to get any "me time" most evenings, even if it's only for 10 minutes here or there.
I suspect that as the kids get older, the amount of enjoyment reading that I am able to do will increase, and the timeframes in which I can do that will continue to ebb and flow. I'm OK with that.
When it comes right down to it, I don't really care when I can read, as long as I can read ... fiction take me away!
