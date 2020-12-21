I have been an avid reader for as long as I can remember. I actively remember learning to read back in kindergarten and I have memories of being read to or “reading” books that I had memorized as a toddler. The excitement of receiving a book I wanted far surpassed the excitement of receiving a toy or some other gift during birthdays or holidays, as well. (Except for maybe my original Creepy Crawlers machine, that thing was awesome!)
I remember when I was gifted box sets of the works of Beatrix Potter (think Peter Rabbit), an anniversary edition of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” and the complete series of “Little House on the Prairie.” I remember how book order forms were my favorite thing to bring home and how disappointing it was that I couldn’t order every single book that looked interesting to me. I remember staring at my pile of borrowed books and not being able to remember if they came from the public library, school library, classroom library, or church library. I do, truly, love to read.
One year, as an adult, I went down to my basement to locate my copy of “Wicked” (“The Wizard of Oz” spinoff focusing on the Wicked Witch of the West) and I was reduced to tears. My books were stored in plastic totes with cracked sides and lids in my unfinished basement and, unbeknownst to me, the kitchen sink directly above their location had been slowly leaking and running down the walls. My books were destroyed. I was devastated. I was so upset, in fact, that a friend had to come and haul my ruined, soggy books away because I just couldn’t bear to even look at them.
That year for Christmas my son and I were gifted a Kindle Fire. While he was little, I exclusively used the Kindle for reading. I loved it! It was so nice to have books available immediately! It was fun to have access to unknown, free material that sucked you in so you could then support the author by buying the rest of their series. Then my son got older and had more interest in using the Kindle that was gifted to both of us, so I started buying physical books again. Let me tell you, I didn’t realize how much I missed holding (and smelling) an actual book until then, so I completely relinquished my Kindle and started hoarding books again. When I moved and realized that I wasn’t going to have space for my collection of books and to continue reading at the same rate, I bought a new e-reader and started giving away my books, fully intending to transition back to the world of digital books.
I’m not sure why I had this idea that it had to be either/or when it came to my personal library, but I did. Somewhere in the middle of finding new readers for my collection and feeling the joy at their excitement of receiving a new book (or 12), I determined that I could have my cake and eat it too. For the last six years, I have been a “hybrid reader.” I still love my physical books. I will buy an entire series and my single bookshelf is always overflowing, but it’s also ever-changing! With the exception of my absolute favorites, I am in a continuous cycle of buy, read, give away with my personal library. I love giving a series to someone else who will enjoy it, and I love donating to the little libraries scattered throughout town. I also love my e-reader, a Kindle Paperwhite. For traveling or reading in bed after my husband is asleep, there really isn’t a better option! I can still try out new authors and save on the space a physical book takes up. If I just can’t wait for a physical book to get into my hands, I can always grab my Kindle and get that book immediately. I have come to love my “hybrid reading” experience! It truly is the best of both worlds!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
