“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, the season for decking the halls and putting up the tree. Ah, Christmas decorating day arrived at the Wilken household with all its traditional expectations. A wise man would have taken a road trip or hid in the garage but Eric is too kind for that game, he hung around and watched the proceedings. The expectations sometimes cause me to be a little edgy. (I did not say crabby.) By the time I put myself to bed, it was done and I was content. Christmas can now come … the house is ready. As I finished up, I found myself thinking back to Christmas trees of years gone by.
These days there are very few live Christmas trees sold in town. Most people have reusable trees, maybe it’s due to the part of the reduce, reuse, recycle idea. Some folks enjoy a family trip to a tree farm to cut down the tree they decide is just perfect. But the only live tree lots I have seen this year have been the Boy Scouts and a handful of trees at Home Depot. In “the olden days,” Al Kvern was the Christmas tree king in Fergus Falls. His wife, Bernice was my friend and I learned a lot about the business of selling trees. The Boy Scouts also sold trees along with several smaller tree lots dotting the community. Thinking about the old days takes me back to when I was a kid.
When I was little, we always had a live Christmas tree. No surprise there, everyone had real trees. I barely recall picking them out, I think we usually bought from the Boy Scouts. Sometimes we were pretty surprised when the tree completely opened to display gaping holes in its branches. But real trees are not perfect, they are trees, after all. They generally have to be trimmed down, often as much as a foot was taken off the bottom. This is a blessing in disguise, because the discarded trunk provided extra branches that could be wired into the holes.
Once decorated with lights and tinsel, in the end each tree was beautiful. At least that’s how I remember it. The other thing I remember is the tree didn’t go up until two weeks before Christmas, or maybe later. It came down the day after New Year’s. Three weeks for a live tree was the absolute limit. The discarded tree would be carried to the snow berm on the boulevard where it would be collected in a city truck. Later in the winter, the community would celebrate “Winter Wonderland,” and all the trees from town would be burned in a giant bonfire on Lake Alice. Those were the days!
The ‘60s ushered in artificial trees. Some looked like aluminum foil, others more closely resembled real trees. They came in a box and you put them together one branch at a time. A tedious chore, but once built, the tree lasted for years, especially if you stored it in the attic. Mom was all about getting a fake tree because you didn’t need to water it, it didn’t make a mess, and it saved money in the long run. That was the end of live trees for our family. The up side was that we could start decorating the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Fast forward 15 or so years and traditions changed again. As newlyweds, my husband and I decided we wanted to go back to having a real Christmas tree. We purchased a honking big Norway Pine for about $12 from a trucker who sold trees in his back yard. We purchased the “perfect tree,” which absolutely dominated our cozy apartment, filling the room with fragrance and pine needles. We set up and decorated it with shiny balls, garland and lights. Our 6-month-old kitten, Bambi, played with the decorations and was intrigued with the tree.
Shortly after we had the decorating completed, we received a visit from the pastor of the church next door. Before leaving, he asked if he could pray with us. As he began his conversation with God, Bambi decided trees were for climbing. The cat made her way through the tree’s branches, rattling decorations and causing no small distraction. Giggles bubbled up, and I kept pushing them down, peering at the tree through partially closed eyes.
Worry joined the praying trio as I hoped the tree wouldn’t topple as she reached its summit and hung like an ornament at the very top. The prayer ended and our guest left. Closing the door behind him, we collapsed into peals of uncontrolled laughter. We collected Bambi from the tree top and decided it would be much better to buy a star.
For the record, Bambi brought the tree down at least twice that year. What a mess, water everywhere and broken ornaments, it was enough to consider an artificial tree. But we were young and determined to have real trees.
We kept the cat for years and still maintained the tradition of live trees while our kids were growing up. Did you have live trees? Did you have cats or other pet calamities? Tree disasters? I can’t wait to hear your stories. So, if you haven’t already done so, deck the halls, put up your tree and enjoy the season. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!