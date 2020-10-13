People have fears. Fear of heights, creepy crawlers, or things that go bump in the night. Many have fallen prey to the dreadful fear mongering campaign ads on television, flyers, mailers and social media. They threaten if one votes Democrat “they” are coming to take your guns, your children to market them, allow murderous minorities, refugees, the poor, those of a different religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity to infiltrate your comfortable sleepy communities.
It’s exhausting for Democrats to be constantly accused as being the party of anti-religion, police, and patriotism. For the most part we are thick skinned and deeply rooted in Christian, moral, and family values with good work ethics, patriotism and respect for the law without brutality.
Sadly there are legitimate fears that are of great concern such as jobs, health care, education, the national debt spiraling out of control, and staying healthy during this pandemic which this president has downplayed, had no plan and still has no plan but to let it run its course leaving hundreds of thousands of Americans dead because of it.
One of the most concerning issues is very evident as we witness the West Coast in an inferno. The Gulf and East Coast is being hammered with multiples of hurricanes clawing their way inland leaving devastation. Climate change is happening in real time and not made up by a 400 pound man in China (as stated by Trump in the 2016 debate).
In Genesis God instructs Noah to build an ark to house two of every living creature and his family because a flood would come to destroy the earth. As he and his sons were constructing this massive boat, people would laugh and scoff until the torrential rains came. Time is of the essence to halt this rapidly moving climate change.
Joe Biden has plans in place (that’s what he’s been working on in his basement) to address the major issues at hand. He has compassion and is based in truth and not daily falsehoods and fears. He has experienced hard times and was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth and placed in a cradle laced with gold.
Cast your vote on Nov. 3 or before for the Biden/Harris ticket.
Cheryl Barry
Underwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.