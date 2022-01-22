When Megan Butenas became a homeowner through Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity, it was a dream come true for she and her son. This winter, Megan made another dream come true by earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM). Megan’s college journey started 10 years ago, in January 2012, when her son, Frank, was an infant. She started out as a nursing major and did her classes online, eventually switching to business, where she flourished.
“I realized how good I was at math,” Megan says. “It is amazing the success you have when you apply yourself.”
It also helped that her new aspirations related to her job working for a State Farm agent. She says school applied to her work and seeing those connections made pushing forward so much easier. Partway through her degree program, Megan was selected to become a Habitat homeowner. She continued with her schooling and her job while putting in the time and sweat equity to help build her house. Throughout the process, Megan worked weekly at the construction site. She found it very satisfying to be part of the building process and working alongside the build volunteers. Habitat homeowners partner and work hard for a “hand-up,” not a “handout.”
“The most common misconception about Habitat for Humanity is that homeowners are given the home,” says Paul Shol, community outreach coordinator for Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity. According to Shol, Habitat assesses the homeowner’s ability to pay and meets them there. Each situation is unique. “We never want the mortgage to be a burden on the homeowner. That’s exactly opposite of what we are trying to do.” Some of the ways this is done are: second mortgages, down-payment assistance and leveraging local, state, and federal programs when available. “Our goal is to partner with families; to build their home with them and to provide a brighter future.”
As Megan looks back on her three years of homeownership, several things stand out: being able to get a dog for Frank, having a quiet, comfortable space to work from home when the pandemic hit, the joy of having her house be part of the AAUW Tour of Homes, getting to have real wreaths in the house at Christmas time and going barefoot year round because the house has comfortable and efficient in-floor heat.
Megan walked across the stage for graduation this in December of 2021. Now she can pull out a hammer and put a nail in one of the walls that she helped build to hang her college diploma. Ten years in the making, she has accomplished a second major success.
“I’m so glad I stuck with it,” Megan says with a smile. “This will open new opportunities for the future.”
Amy Kelly is a pastoral intern at Augustana Lutheran Church who works with Habitat for Humanity.