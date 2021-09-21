I was rummaging through some old photo files, and I came across the photo I’ve posted here of a black and white ruffed lemur. A little back story: My grandson, Derek, was attending Sacramento City College at the time and taking a course on physical anthropology. His professor had given him an assignment about primate observation, specifically black and white ruffed lemurs. Fortunately, Derek and his family lived near the Sacramento Zoo, where they exhibited a half dozen of these rare primates. They are only found in the jungles of Madagascar.
So, Derek and I went to the Sacramento Zoo on Nov. 11, 2014, a day that lives in my memory. I recall specific images of animals foreign to our country and the sound of lemurs screaming to high heaven. But most of all, it was the friendship we shared, grandpa and grandson strolling along the pathways of the zoo. Derek, who is now 31-years-old, remembers that day as well, and I asked him to share the experience with my readers. This is what he wrote:
“When I was in my early twenties, I took a physical anthropology class at Sacramento City College, studying fossils and skeletons of various primates throughout our planet's natural history. Toward the end of the course, we were asked to write a research report on a specific species and to visit the Sacramento Zoo to observe our respective subjects, which in my case happened to be black and white ruffed lemurs.”
“The purpose of the observation trip was to connect the scientific information we had studied in books and in class with a physical simulation of their natural habitat, and to witness how the particular features of lemurs adapt them to environmental niches.”
“While I might struggle to recall all the details of my report, the words 'brachiation' (swinging by the arms) and 'osteology’ (skeletal structure) were certainly involved. I will not forget the way those lemurs hopped and climbed around their enclosure, the little looks and gestures they signaled to each other, and how it was raining just enough to ward off big crowds of visitors, but not enough to close the whole zoo.”
“It was also a lot of fun. I felt rewarded to see how much I'd learned, but I was also fortunate enough to have been accompanied by my grandfather Ozzie, a retired teacher and educator who made a career doing educational presentations at schools all across the country. We took photos, compared notes, cracked jokes and generally made a memorable afternoon out of what might have been just another assignment.”
Thank you, Derek, for sharing your recollections. I hope all you grandparents who are reading this will reflect on your opportunities to teach your grandchildren. There is so much they can learn from your life experiences. Basically, you are a window into history; you carry stories of growing up in different times.
In my case, I have told my grandsons what it was like living on an 80-acre farm during WWII with no electricity, no running water and no central heating. It was all about surviving with what we had and hoping for better days.
It was also a time of “help thy neighbor.” When a neighbor farmer lost his barn to a wildfire, it was your duty to help him build another barn.
So tell your grandchildren to put their cell phones aside for a moment and learn firsthand about things they might not learn in class nor find in a book. Remember, you are a treasure of past experiences. Share them with your youngsters.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill
