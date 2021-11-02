Back on Nov. 8, 1973, an event happened in Drake, North Dakota, high school that was so shocking, it made the New York Times. The article began: “A custodian at Drake's combination elementary and high school, opened the doors of the furnace beneath the school gym and tossed in 32 paperback copies of Kurt Vonnegut's novel, “Slaughterhouse-Five,” that a 26-year-old English teacher had assigned to his sophomore class. The books were destroyed on orders of the Drake school board, which deemed the novel profane and therefore unsuitable for use in class.”
The teacher was Bruce Severy. He and his wife, Sally, and their 5-year-old daughter, Liz, came from Southern California. It seems they came to Drake to get out of the city and enjoy a lifestyle less hectic than Los Angeles.
He assigned “Slaughterhouse-Five,” James Dickey’s “Deliverance,” and a collection of short stories by William Faulkner, Ernest Hemingway, Sinclair Lewis and John Steinbeck. He stated, “I think kids should be taught how to think, not what to think.” He added, “I felt the books dealt with current problems we all have to face in our age, in a straightforward way. These kids are going to have to go out and live in that world.”
But if some people in Drake agreed with Mr. Severy's position, others objected to the profanity and sexual references in these books. One student complained to her mom about the obscene language in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five,” and the mother took it to the principal. The school board voted that it should not only be confiscated from the students, who were only a third of the way through the book, but it should be burned in the school furnace. After further review, the school board also decided to burn “Deliverance” and the short story anthology.
I first heard about this event from my good friend, Katy Olson, who was in Mr. Severy’s class when this all happened. I asked her to write about her memories of the book burning. She wrote, “I grew up in a house of books. Hundreds of books. So imagine our dismay and outrage when the Drake school board burned those books. We read them in our house, and I read them with the remaining four other students in Mr. Severy's class.
“I wrote letters to the editor of the Drake newspaper defending Mr. Severy, a man with a love of ideas. I loved his class; we had a visiting poet help reveal the poems hidden inside ourselves and held many great discussions about issues confronting our world. So, I staged sit-ins in the library in support of Mr. Severy's right to teach and my right to be taught by him. It was the beginning of my lifelong fight for the right of ideas to be freely expressed and the protection of those who pose radical ideas. The very idea this nation was founded upon.”
Thanks, Katy, for sharing your recollections. Regrettably, this talented teacher’s contract was not renewed. I find this egregious happening shameful. Burning books reminds us of Nazi Germany. Kurt Vonnegut served as a U.S. Army soldier in WWII and became a prisoner of war in a Nazi prison, which was a converted slaughterhouse near Dresden, Germany. He survived the 1945 Allied bombing of Dresden by hiding in an underground meat locker. He wrote a letter to the Drake school board, in which he stated, “Certain members of your community have suggested that my work is evil. This is extraordinarily insulting to me.”
