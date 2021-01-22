This week we received in the mail a wonderful old copy of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal dated Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1945. It was sent to us from a gentlemen in Gainesville, Virginia, by the name of W. Travis Hall. He came across it while cleaning out for a pending move and was loathe to throw it in the trash, so he sent it to us instead. Turns out his grandparents, M. Jay and Martha Alene Silvers were longtime residents of Fergus Falls. In fact, his grandfather was a prominent photographer in the community specializing in portraits.
It’s not every day we receive in the mail a good copy of our newspaper from decades past and I have to say it was fun going through it. Here are some highlights of what I saw. The entire front page was dedicated to the Japanese surrender in Word War II with stories ranging from the draft, atomic bomb, and celebrations in Fergus Falls. Stores and offices were slated to be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 1945 in observance of peace. There is even a photo collage of the Japanese homeland, which American forces would soon occupy. Inside there are many more war related stories and ads. Right in the middle of Page 3 is a large Otter Tail Power ad congratulating the military for doing a great job along with multiple ads for Norby Department Store. The Orpheum has an ad promoting Alan Ladd and Gail Russell in the movie “Salty O Rourke” and the American Legion was advertising the last dance of the season at the Spruce Lodge on Star Lake inviting folks to dance to the music of the Rhythm Kings. It even has a comic’s page. Do you remember “Dickie Dare,” “Homer Hooper,” “Scorchy Smith,” “Oaky Doaks,” “The Adventures of Patsy,” “Neighborly Neighbors,” “The Doolittles,” “Oh Diana” or “Modest Maidens?” I have not heard of any of these comic’s as they are before my time.
It was fun going through this old newspaper and seeing the news and ads of the day. If anyone is interested, the Daily Journal has bound books of old newspapers going as far back as the 1880s. We have these issues available to view here at the old library located at 125 N. Union Ave. here in Fergus Falls. If anyone would like to take a look at them just stop by the Daily Journal office during normal business hours. I will warn you right away, once you start going through these issues it is literally a walk down memory lane. Enjoy!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
