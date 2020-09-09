The Line 3 replacement project across northern Minnesota has been hindered again. After six years of scrutinization and three separate approvals of the project by regulators or the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the Department of Commerce (guided by Gov. Tim Walz) has issued its second attempt to stop the pipeline replacement project by filing an appeal to reconsider the Line 3 certificate of need for construction.
This reprehensible action of the state administration uses taxpayer dollars to once again put the environment, thousands of jobs, and economic recovery on the line during one of Minnesota’s most desperate times in recent history.
The replacement project is necessary to repair a decades-old pipeline that is currently running at reduced capacity. We are already moving oil through the state, and the continuation of that should be done safely to continue meeting residents’ needs for heat or energy in their homes, businesses, or farms. Without a replacement, the line is a danger to our beautiful northern environment. Minnesotans are known for their excellent stewardship of animal habitats, lakes and forests, and we must prioritize the protection of this outdoor heritage and legacy.
The replacement has been subject to over 70 meetings, many public comment periods, and, most notably, thousands of pages of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). After reviewing the EIS, the PUC gave their final approval in February of 2020. Recent events suggest another politically motivated deferment of inevitable, needed fixes to the pipeline.
The privately funded Enbridge Line 3 replacement project is set to contract thousands of construction workers when work begins, which will result in $100 million of tribal employment and a significant increase in blue-collar workers’ labor. New jobs are no small matter these days. During the current period of insecurity, a chance to offer thousands of people stability through a well-vetted project should be jumped at, not continually and unnecessarily delayed.
Further, Greater Minnesota has suffered disproportionately from the recent economic shutdown. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state’s northeast region has alone sustained losses of around 10,500 jobs related to tourism and hospitality. The Line 3 project, when it begins, will not only create jobs but increase revenue. Workers and their families will be in the surrounding area to buy food and shop for goods. Our northern reaches must make up for the lackluster tourist season this summer.
This last delay impacts thousands of citizens trying to get by, keep their businesses open, and preserve a beautiful and rich place to live. If several previous attempts to stop the project were terrible, this is the worst. The Department of Commerce’s appeal is a testament to the fact that political pandering to a few metro-based activist groups is a higher priority to the administration than the entire state’s well-being. These groups live primarily in areas where they can fully enjoy the benefits of having reliable energy sources to heat/cool their homes or fuel their vehicles, but with no experience living in the areas affected by a delay to the replacement. When there are rolling blackouts like those occurring in California right now, or when there is no heat for your home in January, it will be too late! It’s time to replace Line 3 with a safe new line.
Torrey Westrom is a Minnesota Senator for District 12.
