As Thanksgiving draws near, it creates a much-needed opportunity for me to step back from the pressures and demands in my life and recenter on those things most important. My mom was one of the most thankful and selfless people I have ever met and my dad set high expectations and continues to offer a helping hand whenever needed. It was only by God’s grace that I was born into a loving family that modeled values that some may consider old-fashioned in this day and age. I could not have been more fortunate.
Amy and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary this past summer. Given my quirks and idiosyncrasies, I am forever grateful to have found such a wonderful partner to travel this grand adventure that is life. She models lifelong learning and acceptance of others and continues to make me a better person.
We were blessed with two children who are the pride of my life. Both are kindhearted and of strong moral character. It is a joy to watch them continue to grow in confidence as they discover their talents and abilities.
I consider myself most fortunate to work in public education. The opportunity to play a role in the development of children is both an honor and a privilege even as the work grows increasingly more challenging. We continue our commitment to our students — creating an environment that allows each the opportunity to fulfill their potential. As the district celebrates American Education Week (Nov. 15-19) we also honor each and every staff member. Their dedicated work ensures that our students receive a quality education.
My colleagues, past and present, continue to be a source of inspiration. Throughout this pandemic, they have dedicated themselves to providing the best educational experience possible even though doing so poses risks to their own health and welfare.
During the onset of COVID-19, the school district was instrumental in bringing the early opportunity for vaccination to the region. We provided child care which enabled parents to continue working and we supplied meals to keep children healthy.
This year, I am most thankful that we are able to educate all of our students in person even as the staff adjusts to changing conditions on a daily basis. Teachers relinquish their prep periods to sub for an ill colleague and we have many examples of staff who are pulled away from their regular duties so that we can cover classrooms to the best of our ability. I cannot thank my colleagues enough for their continued flexibility and willingness to help out.
Because of the commitment made to in-person learning, I have been able to watch our students participate in athletics and am very proud that our teams model sportsmanship as those ideals transcend the score at the close of a contest. I am grateful to hear the music and watch the performances on stage. The school experience, amid all of the daily challenges, is more normal.
I am grateful for our country’s veterans. At our recent Veterans Day program, we had the opportunity to show our sincere appreciation to the men and women who are actively serving our country, thank those who are no longer active and remember with reverence the service of those no longer with us. How fortunate we are to live in the United States under the freedoms they have dedicated themselves to protect.
To the many health care professionals and those providing essential services to our community — thank you. Your commitment does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
This Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. I would ask that you consider taking a break from the stresses and strains of life. Find a quiet moment or two for solitude and reflection. Make a list of the blessings that you find in life and perhaps take some time to think about this ...
Most of the challenges that face our country and our local communities can be solved simply by relying on the basic qualities that make us human — the capacity to demonstrate compassion, empathy, understanding, civility, honor and grace.