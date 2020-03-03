I wish to publicly recognize and salute a number of local residents who provided me extraordinary help and  emergency care after a severe face-first fall on alleyway blacktop. I sustained abrasions, contusions to the whole side of my face, broken glasses, and a wrist injury, etc.  A real bloody mess over everything. Almost instantly a local UPS driver (Josh) and a Victor Lundeen’s  employee (Kevin) were lifting me off the pavement and brought me to the back of the Lundeen building  where several  store employees scrambled to provide me comfort and immediate medical assistance.

In addition to Kevin, Chris, Buzz Lundeen and  others, another incredibly kind and skilled person, Heather Dirkman, a hospital employee (shopping in the store) took over triage sorting and the careful cleaning and bandaging of the wounds that enabled me to then get to the local hospital for further treatment. An amazing immediate response team of unrelated people that without hesitation banded together to provide first-class comfort and care for me which had to be openly lauded and appreciated.   I most sincerely thank them all.

 

Skip Jones

Fergus Falls

