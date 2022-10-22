When we are young, we look at the world around us in a much different way. As we age it seems that a lot of the people and places that surrounded us have changed dramatically or are no longer there.
In a recent tour of a historical site, I was stunned at how much had changed in just a few short years.
People around us change as well, sometimes for the good and sometimes for the really bad. We ultimately all choose the path we are on in life in one way or another from the choices we make or don’t make.
We all remember the hometowns we grew up in. Some are good memories, while others are bad, or just simply changed from the way they used to be.
Towns and cities are made up of people who determine how or where they will go with upkeep and maintenance of their history.
Depending on the type of historical site, sometimes there are reasons some don’t want to remember the history. Bad memories of places can affect us for the rest of our lives.
Some people that lived during hard times, especially wars or disasters may prefer not to discuss or talk about what went on. Whether too horrific or sad, they can’t be blamed for how they want to handle their thoughts or beliefs on what happened to them or their loved ones.
These beliefs can sometimes influence consciously or unconsciously how we feel about these places.
When people change, or we lose people for one reason or another that have been important in our lives it can affect us as well in the decisions we make and how we move on from these types of experiences.
People that have been someone to lean on during hard times that are either no longer available are the hardest to get over. We have invested so much in the relationship, only to find it crumble into dust.
Sometimes these people don’t realize the consequences of their own decisions that affect the rest of us.
But we must move on. When something has decayed, whether it be a building or a relationship, a person or entity has to plot their next course of action and decide what will be next.
If there is no planning, there is nothing to look forward to. I heard someone say one time that change is necessary for our lives. But that doesn’t make it pleasant sometimes.
The day that we accept that change, is the day that we can be most at peace with ourselves.
