I love vacation! It is a great time to go somewhere and see new things and have experiences that you can't necessarily have at home.
We recently returned from vacation in Colorado Springs. We drove (or rather, my husband drove) and our boys are really good travelers, so it was no problem, though sleeping in the passenger seat of a van with a kid with long legs behind you makes reclining and sleeping a bit of a challenge. We did knock out two Harry Potter books during our trips to and from our destination, though, which was exciting for the youngsters.
We were lucky to stay with family, who had a camper and an Airstream ready for our lodging. We got in a ton of hiking, museums, card playing and other various activities during our eight days in Colorado Springs. It was an absolute blast!
As fun as it was, it was also exhausting! Vacation with kids means spending the week leading up to vacation ensuring that enough laundry is done, making packing lists, then unpacking their bags because they are bound to forget at least one thing. (In my kids case, multiple things; and can anyone explain to me how one kid packed five socks and one packed three? Not pairs— individual socks. Between two kids, they had a total of four pairs of socks for a 10 day trip!) Don't get me started on the kid who insisted he had everything ready, then waited until an hour before we left to actually pack, just to find out he had next to nothing that he needed ... Ah kids, adding stress to vacations since day one!
Then there are the other pre-vacation things to keep in mind — making sure things are cleaned up and cleaned out, like the refrigerator and the trash cans. Ensuring the pets are cared for. Making sure there are snacks and that the things no one else will think to pack, you think to pack — like ibuprofen and shampoo. Then, of course, there is preparing to be away from work and working on getting things done ahead of time and making arrangements for coverage while gone.
This year, I did pretty good at keeping the stress that usually pours out of me under control in the pre-vacation period. I'm actually pretty proud of myself for that!
The travel part isn't stressful for me. My husband does the driving and I'm just a passenger. I distract myself and we turn on an audiobook and just go.
The vacation activities aren't always stressful, but they sometimes can be. Especially when you're trying to accommodate everyone's differing interests and attempting to ensure that everyone is enjoying themselves. Crabby kids are inevitable which leads to crabby parents, more often than not; so staying on top of that can be challenging, at times.
Then, of course, there is the getting home from vacation part! Unpacking seems to always be a nightmare for me! To be honest, I'm still not entirely done unpacking yet! The piles of laundry while trying to get the kids back into doing their chores and living "normal life" can certainly be a process! Plus, groceries are always needed fairly quickly.
After our last vacation, I promised myself I would take a day off to recuperate, and I kind of, sort of did. We arrived home at 5 a.m. on Sunday. I unpacked on Sunday and picked up the dogs and went grocery shopping. By the time I collapsed into bed Sunday night, I wished I was off the following day.
Note to self: The day you get home doesn't count as a recovery day!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.