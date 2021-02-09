From Abraham Maslow, “In any given moment, we have two options: to step forward into growth or to step back into safety.”
As adults, I think it is important to remind ourselves that personal growth is uncomfortable. A graduate professor of mine years ago used the analogy of practicing “left-handed behavior.” For those of you who are lefties out there - I guess you are the lucky ones!
Reflecting back on my life, my greatest personal growth has always taken place when I summoned the courage to step outside of my comfort zone. It required taking risks, making mistakes, picking myself back up again, dusting off and trying again. Sometimes trying over and over again.
We ask this of our students every single day. To be courageous, to be resilient, to hang in there... to try again. There will be joys and triumphs and there will be setbacks and disappointments. Learning how to successfully navigate these experiences leads to healthy, well-adjusted adults.
The following vision is intended to produce an environment that both supports and challenges our students. It is designed to fully prepare students to be productive members of society and to acquire 21st century employability skills. We expect students to experience struggle, to fail once in a while and to be challenged. That’s the only way we can accomplish our goal - to see every child that experiences education in our district reach his or her potential.
The vision comprises five major categories: core knowledge; communicator; creative problem-solver; character; and contributing citizen and was the result of committee work from members of the school district, school board and local community members. Within each category, descriptors further define the knowledge, skills, experiences and attributes we want the educational experience in our district to develop.
Core knowledge
To maintain a competitive advantage in the employment world and to be well-equipped to meet the challenges of daily living and derive personal satisfaction and well-being, it is essential that our graduates embrace the concept of lifelong learning and develop mastery of key foundational knowledge. Among the foundational knowledge areas: language arts literacy, Numeracy, scientific literacy, personal financial literacy, arts literacy and vocational literacy. Students should be able to organize and prioritize their time. They should have knowledge of career paths and how to plan their path to a desired career. Students will also need to be knowledgeable in the use of various technologies, including how to best utilize technology for effective communication. Students will have core knowledge in obtaining and maintaining their physical, emotional and cognitive well-being.
Communicator
Our students will develop strong communication skills. They will be articulate writers and speakers and able to effectively communicate in front of a group of people. Students will be able to communicate globally and demonstrate effective collaboration skills as a member of a work group or team. To be an effective communicator also means that students are present, focused, active and engaged listeners who are able to accurately process meaning when communicating with others. Students will be aware of social media responsibility, etiquette, protocols and can filter potential social media threats and misinformation.
Creative problem-solver
Our goal is to create students who have outstanding problem-solving skills. Students will be aware that most problems have a wide array of potentially effective solutions. We want students to experience failure and frustration not in a negative way, but as a conduit to learning and resiliency. Students need to be open-minded, curious and adaptable. Students must be able to collect data and apply analytical skills. Students will develop strong critical thinking skills to include inductive and deductive reasoning, the ability to use the principles of design engineering and the scientific method.
Character
It is recognized that the character of an Otter graduate is as important to us as any academic ability. An Otter should live life passionately while always adhering to the highest standards of personal integrity. Graduates must be confident, self-disciplined, and self-directed. They should see themselves as courageous leaders, having the ability to determine their own futures and to positively impact the world around them. Otters approach life being mindful and considerate of the thoughts and feelings of others.
Contributing citizen
Otters should have pride in themselves, their school, their community and their country. We want them to have a respect and appreciation for the freedoms we have as U.S. citizens. We acknowledge that we each have a responsibility to be agents of change - actively engaged in efforts to improve our local community, state and country. We want to cultivate the idea that through serving and stewardship, we can positively impact the world around us. It is essential that we develop cultural awareness so that we might better understand, accept and communicate with people who may have different knowledge, customs and beliefs than our own.
That’s the vision of Otter education. The greatest joy of being in education is to watch students blossom before your very eyes. To witness them develop confidence in their abilities and create their hopes and dreams. To know we played a part. It promises to be an exciting journey for our students and a rewarding journey for us.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
