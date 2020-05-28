As a new teacher, I have been told reflection is a critical part of the process.
As the school year winds down on an obviously strange note, and as COVID-19 threatens to push on into this fall, I thought I’d reflect upon the final 10 weeks, good, bad and otherwise.
Distance learning was a necessary evil. It was a paradigm shift that all teachers had to experience. Considering that the alternative was simply to give the students the rest of the year off, it was a good thing. Here are a few of my reflections based on my own experience as a teacher and the parent of a child experiencing distance learning, and in speaking with fellow teachers and parents in my district and in other districts.
• The quality of education was not as good. At the beginning of distance learning, I wrote that we would get a good idea of the effectiveness of online learning compared to having students gathering in a building. I can tell you that we are still far better off having them come to school.
For one, my classes were not getting through as much content or depth that I would in a regular setting. We missed a lot of days, and students had to get used to the new normal and so we understandably didn’t want to overwhelm them. But even so, I don’t think it’s possible to have the same expectations at a middle school or high school level. Most students need the structure of a traditional classroom to handle the higher expectations (even college students).
But that’s not all. When I am lecturing in person, I can get a good sense of where students are at based on their facial reactions and body language. When I walk around the room during assigned math or science homework time, I can see them working the problems, and can tell if they are “getting it” or not. I can help them even if they are too uncomfortable asking.
I can’t read facial expressions or body language on Zoom meetings. Most students, in fact, make it a habit of setting their iPads on their desks, giving me a detailed look at the ceilings of their parents’ houses. (I’m partial to flat ceilings over popcorn ceilings, by the way.) It also takes an outgoing student to be willing to email me to ask for help, even if I preach to them constantly that I am always here for help. Not all my students were outgoing.
• The good students will be fine no matter what. The vast majority of my students are doing just fine. They’re getting the homework done on time, they are doing well on tests, and they will do bigger and better things without scarring. In fact, based on my daughter’s experience, watching her write a “to-do list” of assignments in a notebook and get to work every morning, I think most students have developed a sense of ownership to their education. I know I had to learn that in college, the hard way in the form of bad grades.
• Some students have clearly benefitted from the experience. There are students who, in the traditional environment, struggle to get their work done. I would call these the distracted students. Talking to friends and playing games on their devices was a far higher priority than school. In a distance learning setting, these same types of students are doing their assignments on time and with quality. I’m not sure if it’s the fact that their also-stuck-at-home parents are closely monitoring them, or if they are just bored. Whatever the case, their improvement has been a pleasant surprise.
• Some students have been lost. These are the students whom my heart goes out to the most. Without a structured environment, perhaps with home lives not conducive to learning, they struggled. What makes matters worse, some students did not have access to internet. They have essentially been left on an island. I was particularly challenged in helping them.
So yeah, the year has been a petri dish of sorts. While I was bound to learn a lot as a first-year teacher, I’m thinking even the veterans learned a few new tricks. No doubt, the experience will help shape how I teach in the future.
But I will also clearly say, as great as it is to work from home in my T-shirt, I would like to return to my classroom, and actually have students in it to teach.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
