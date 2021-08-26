T
hey’re all around us, you know. Reflections. Thumper saw his in the pond, and as we look in the mirror it’s easy to see where we stand on any given day. Sometimes we recognize that which we see and other times, not so much.
A bad hair day might find us making an appointment at the beauty salon. A few rings under the eyes might find us in line at the makeup counter. But, on a good day, when one glances in the mirror, one can recognize one’s self. The hair is not out of control, rest for the weary reset us to perky and all before the morning coffee has been poured.
On the spiritual side, it might be the morning or evening pause which offers reflection. The inner reflects the outer and thus from the inside out transformation turns into something of great value. It turns into fruit … his fruit.
While doing a little reflecting early this morn, I came across a handwritten note tucked deeply into a bench I’d discovered one day. There was not one, but two tiny pieces of paper and both handwritten. One was in ink and the other in pencil. Yet, both had the exact same message upon it. It read.
“I am a little candle shining in the dark … just a little candle with its golden spark. But I’ll shine for Jesus in the night of sin. And we’ll use His light to point some other soul to Him.”
The reflection brought with it just what my soul had been longing for. It had been pining for peace and long ago apparently another had longed for it as well. Gentleness with a touch of kindness sprang from the papers as the words washed over my weary heart. In love they were given, and in self-control the legible words had been transcribed as the faithful servant had copied each one. Forbearance of holding another in prayer to point them to Jesus was a reminder that I must do likewise, and overall, joy permeated from the inside out as I tucked the words within my heart. What goodness in this treasure I did find!
This served as a reminder that we must be sure that which is reflected upon, reflects him.
2 Corinthians 4:6 is worthy of note. “For God, who told the light to shine out of darkness, has shined a light into our hearts, to illuminate the knowledge of the splendor of God, in the person of Christ Jesus.”
Need I say more? Well … here is one more as Proverbs 27:19 weighs in. “As in water, face reflects face. So the heart of man reflects man.”
What a beautiful reflection we will become as he in us will bring his light to the world. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
