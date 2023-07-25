Hello everyone, long time no see (assuming you haven’t seen me in my many other incarnations). When I found out that the Fergus Falls Journal would be turning 150 years old, I thought “Wow, and to think the newspaper industry has been dying for the last 50 and the Journal is still around (joking).” But on a serious note, when Heather Kantrud reached out to me and asked if I would like to contribute something to the 150th anniversary edition of the newspaper, I was excited to get back to the keyboard and talk to you great folks. (Hopefully, I am not too rusty).
Back when I wrote columns, one of my favorite ways of communicating was with lists. Yeah, I know it seems cliche but there are just too many memories, thoughts and feelings to go through without making it into a list format.
1. Staff members
When I think about my time at the Daily Journal, most of it goes to the relationships that were created in my 10-plus years at my desk with those that strived to get Fergus Falls and the Lakes Area the best news coverage.
When I first came aboard as a writer at the Daily Journal, I was hired by Brian Hansel to write sports as a “stringer.” At that time, I had dreamt of sitting next to Stuart Scott or Dan Patrick on ESPN Sportscenter and delivering zingers that would turn into catchphrases. During the two years I worked under Brian, I got a few colorful phrases in stories as he allowed me to explore my writing style.
Flash forward five years later, I would be taking over the position of sports editor as nearly completely new staff occupied the newsroom. This was the first job where I didn’t know anyone from Adam and had to find my place in the bustling work environment. But I soon found my niche at the paper and had a blast working the sports scene.
From there I made so many friends and a few lifelong pals. I can’t tell you how important these people were as I continue my life’s journey.
I want to give a big thanks to Brian Hansel, Joel Myhre and Jeff Hage for taking a chance on me. I want to thank the numerous co-workers that I have spent time with including Tom Grout, Mary Seiling, Jim Sturgeon, Dee Forkey, Anna Anderson, Connie Knapp, Adam Harringa, Ryan Howard, Tom Hintgen, Heather Rule, Rian Bosse, Jeff Meier and many others.
I want to give a huge shout out to Mathew Holding Eagle III for not only being my ally in the tough world of news but a great friend. Unlike myself, Mat continued his career in journalism as he continues to do fantastic work for Minnesota Public Radio (I am very proud of my good friend, he deserves it).
2. Events
During my time at the Daily Journal there were several events, both at the paper, in the community and nationally, that stick out.
In the office, I watched the transformation of the Journal into a six-day-a-week newspaper into a twice weekly publication. I worked for four different publishers, three different editors and two different companies in my time there. I saw over 50 different co-workers come and go (some I stay in contact with). I saw the move from printing locally to Detroit Lakes and the move to receiving the newspaper through the mail. I understand there have been a few other changes since I have left, but I assume they have helped keep our local news outlet viable for the near future.
One of the proudest moments I had at the Journal was putting together our election debates. With the help of R.C. Drews, the Journal was able to provide the public with an opportunity to listen to candidates' points of view on issues that were impacting our community. Although we couldn’t ask all the questions we would have liked to, I hope that these forums aided voters when they went to the polls.
3. Celebrities
Although we are a small community in West Central Minnesota, there have been a few celebrities that have swung through on various occasions.
My personal favorite is the time that I met wrestling legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Although the circumstances of his visit did not pan out, getting to talk with someone that did many amazing things, including starring in a well received action/horror movie (“They Live”) and perform for millions of fans taking on other greats included Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and others, was a highlight of my time in local journalism. Having a good 20 minutes to talk with him and seeing how he was more interested in me than touting his accomplishments was great. It was like talking with an old friend.
In my time as the managing editor, I sent Mathew Holding Eagle III to Ashby to talk with actor Peter Stormare about a documentary that he was working on in the area. Not the biggest celebrity out there, but if you are into some high profile movies such as “John Wick,” “Armageddon” and “Fargo,” I would say that you have done enough to be recognized. Mat told me that it was amazing to meet the actor (even though his car broke down on the way there) and is one of the many memories he takes away from his time at the Journal.
Closing Remarks
Well, I really could have stretched this column to another 1,000 words but I realize that print has limited space and I hope that others have great things to say about the Fergus Falls Journal. Thanks again to Heather Kantrud for offering this opportunity, Francis Wick for being a very professional and personable CEO, and the reporters that continue to provide coverage in our area.
So here’s to the Fergus Falls Journal. May it continue to thrive, make an impact and provide great local news coverage for another 150 years.