This essay will take us back 60 years. I was a 24-year-old rookie teacher, fresh out of Bemidji State, hired by Bound Brook High School in New Jersey to teach English, speech and drama. Talk about a challenge — a Minnesota farm boy teaching Shakespeare in a town only 35 miles from New York City.
First, there was a contrast in pronunciation and phrasing. When the head of our language department observed me, he was puzzled over why I put the word “then” at the end of certain sentences. “Let’s go over your homework, then.” He also explained why my students giggled when I said the word “roof.” He told me that it sounded like a dog barking, “ruff.” But the differences worked both ways. When a student said, “We went over to Grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving,” I wanted to ask the student if they flew in a plane.
Don’t get me wrong, I loved those students, and they still invite me back to their class reunions. I often tell them, “You guys taught me more than I could ever teach you.” They were eager to learn and showed a lot of enthusiasm for drama. Fortunately, I had an excellent professor of Shakespeare at Bemidji and a gifted drama director, who cast me as Malvolio in The Bard’s “Twelfth Night.” I enjoyed teaching “Julius Caesar” to my sophomore classes and “Macbeth” to my seniors. I tried to reveal the characters as real human beings, not merely names on a page.
Unfortunately, many students today find Shakespeare boring; they struggle with Elizabethan language. I think part of that rests on poor teacher training in colleges. Shakespeare is theater. The words really don’t come alive until students get on stage and perform as one of those memorable characters. That’s when students learn about the human mind and its potential for both good and evil. “Macbeth” is a good example.
Macbeth was a successful warrior revered by King Duncan, who refers to him as his kin, though there is no proof that they were actually related. But Macbeth’s life turns from good to bad when he meets the Three Witches. They appear as live beings on stage, but they are really a physical representation of what is going on in Macbeth’s mind. The Three Witches emphatically state that he will soon become the King of Scotland. He tells his wife and it triggers a deep and brutal ambition in both Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. And that is the major theme of the drama: The evil aftermath of selfish ambition.
If I were teaching “Macbeth” today, I would relate Macbeth’s tragic flaw to what we see in our leaders today. The theme would be more specific: the dangers of unbridled political ambition. Quite honestly, I feel sorry for our president, because he is not driven by the ambition to serve his country. He is driven by an ambition to serve himself. And that is tragic.
Macbeth was prodded by the Three Witches; President Trump is energized to foment discontent by throngs of rabid supporters. When you watch him bask in the crowd’s fanatical adulation, it seems like an addiction. Psychologist Mary Trump, the president’s niece, attributes his selfish inclinations to childhood insecurity and its lasting effects. Sadly, that could be true.
Former presidents have faced crises greater than our present pandemic. On Nov. 19, 1863, Abraham Lincoln spoke at the Consecration of the National Cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. His words were not about himself, they were about our great country and those who died to preserve our liberties. Teachers today should ask their students to memorize his defining goals for our citizens.
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us, that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion–that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain, that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
