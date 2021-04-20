Over the past week, I watched all three episodes of “Hemingway” directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. I had taught “Old Man and the Sea” to my English students years ago and had read most of his other novels, but this film delved so deeply into the troubled mind of this iconic American author, it gave me a whole new perspective on the man and his writings.
This documentary is a complex journey of a stalwart man with a genius mind, that degenerates like a racoon hit by a car on the road, and with each passing vehicle the roadkill is flattened into a smear of carrion. Ernest Hemingway’s various head injuries, mental illness and family suicides, plus excessive use of alcohol bring on a depression so severe, he could not write a single sentence.
The decline of this Nobel Prize winning author reminded me of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” trying to explain his melancholia to Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. He ponders, “What a piece of work is a man! How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty! In form and moving, how express and admirable! In action how like an angel, in apprehension how like a god! The beauty of the world. The paragon of animals. And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust?”
From watching the “Hemingway” documentary, I believe the root cause of the writer’s depression (aside from multiple head injuries and his over drinking of alcohol) was his narcissism and how it affected his relationships with other people, significantly his four wives. Mayo Clinic explains narcissistic personality disorder this way: “It is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that’s vulnerable to the slightest criticism.” Hemingway carried these flaws his entire life.
He was haunted by death, perhaps a result of his father’s suicide at the age of 57. He was drawn to the brutal combat of wars. He trained in boxing and had a passion for the drama of bullfighting. He hunted big game in Africa, and enjoyed the competitive thrill of a hungry lion challenging a man with a gun. Though I’ve always admired Hemingway’s writing, storytelling at its best, crafted with tight sentences, void of excessive modifiers, I am troubled by the man himself. He was a self-absorbed bully, who would not tolerate criticism of any sort. He was a womanizer, who caused untold miseries to his four wives.
In his final years, living with his fourth wife, Mary Welsh, near Ketchum, Idaho, his mental health rapidly declined. In 1954 the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Ernest Miller Hemingway. It states, “For his mastery of the art of narrative, most recently demonstrated in “The Old Man and the Sea” and for the influence that he has exerted on contemporary style.” His poor health prevented him from traveling to Stockholm, Sweden, to receive the award. His acceptance speech was printed out on cue cards, which he struggled to read for a recording.
After being hospitalized several times for paranoia and deep depression (even receiving electric shock therapy) he at last came face to face with death, a finality that runs through the narratives of many of his books. On July 2, 1961, Hemingway shot himself in the head with a shotgun. He was 61 years old. His life, augmented with adventure and accomplishment, had reached a sudden end. Here was a literary genius who had suffered so much illness and was addicted to alcohol for all of his adult life. “Hemingway” captures the essence of this man, the good and the bad. Watching the ending, I thought of Macbeth’s saturnine summation of life in his final soliloquy:
“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day
To the last syllable of recorded time;
And all our yesterdays have lighted fools
The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!
Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more: it is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.