My friend sent me these humorous phrases on Facebook. I can relate to them. Can you?
Join me as we laugh at ourselves for a moment. Here’s the first one.
“When I was a kid, my parents would always say, ‘Excuse my French’ just after a swear word...I’ll never forget the first day at school when my teacher asked if any of us knew any French.”
That one hit home with me. My dad was not a handyman. Carpentry was not his strong suit. But my dad was my idol and anything he did or said, I copied. He often hit his thumb when trying to do a home improvement project. The French words came out loud and clear. So this toddler went out into the world stating her idol’s new words, loud and clear for everyone to hear.
This second statement is so true. “I find, these days, that most of my conversations start out with: ‘Did I tell you this already? or What was I going to say?’”
Unfortunately we reach an age of forgetfulness. No not dementia, just old age. And I appreciate my listening audience to be truthful with me. My kids will interrupt the story I have told a dozen times and say, “Mom, we heard that before.” Strangers are a little kinder so you watch their facial expressions and take a cue from them.
This sentence made me laugh out loud. “The main function of the little toe is to make sure that all the furniture in the house is in place.”
Ouch, this one hurt. How many times have we stubbed our toe on the footstool, the table leg, or the magazine rack! You would think we would learn not to go barefoot in the house. I solved the footstool problem. I got rid of it and replaced it with a lift chair!
Here’s another one relating to memory problems. “I finally did it! Bought a new pair of shoes with memory foam insoles. No more forgetting why I walked into the kitchen.”
Come on, no lying on this one. Everyone out there has done this one time or another.
Here is another giggly statement. “You never appreciate what you have until it’s gone. Toilet paper is a good example.”
I’m not a hoarder by any means, but I rarely run out of toilet paper. At age 77, I have had too many embarrassing moments on this subject.
As we age, we have to have a good sense of humor. Or we would find ourselves crying at all the dumb things we do. Like going to our car without our car keys. Or leaving our grocery list at home when we go to the grocery store. Or looking for your glasses and they are on the top of your head. Or taking your photos to be developed and arguing why they couldn’t find them. Then you realize you are in the wrong store, Have you ever put cayenne pepper on your favorite dish instead of regular pepper? True stories!
So my final humorous words are for my elderly friends out there. “Instead of a sign that says ‘Do not disturb,’ I need one that says ‘Already disturbed, proceed with caution.’ ”
Hope your funny bone got a tickle today. See you next week.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Daily Journal.
