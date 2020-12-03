The holidays are approaching, and so are all-time highs for COVID-19 cases. Recently, the CDC reported over 1 million positive cases in seven days. Things are not getting better in the United States, and there’s no one else to blame.
We did not prevent the spread.
Now, we’re forced with a grim reality. Our special holidays are in danger. Most of us are facing the idea that we cannot see our families when we usually would. We’re coming up on a year of this virus and its impact on the U.S. And most of us are tired. We don’t want to deal with it anymore, and we want to see our families. We want everything to be normal again.
So, many people are beginning to relax on precautions and take more significant risks. This is being labeled “pandemic fatigue” as though it were a mental condition. Essentially, it means that the person is just tired of the restrictions and so behaves carelessly. Well, perhaps something else is going on here. After all, people have the right to decide without it being labeled a disorder.
Imagine for a moment that you discovered today that the COVID-19 pandemic would be around for the rest of your life. Chances are, you’d start taking more significant risks. After all, you’re not going to stay inside forever and never see your family again.
Well, for many high-risk groups like seniors, it’s looking more and more like the virus will be around for the rest of their lives. As the holidays approach, we’re seeing seniors taking risks that they wouldn’t have back in April.
We also know more about the virus and its spread, so people feel more confident avoiding it. Also, the longer they’ve made it without getting the virus, the more they can feel “safe” even if they are not. These factors all contribute to pandemic fatigue.
If someone decides that they want to take more risks to enjoy the time they have left, this is their decision. But it does affect others. One of the first consequences could be an alienation of those people they want to spend time with.
After months of everyone trying their best to prevent a high-risk loved one from getting COVID, it can be frustrating to see them suddenly “not care.” There can also be feelings of hypocrisy if that person was also an advocate of preventative measures and precautions.
Keep in mind that no one wants to be responsible for giving this virus to anyone. Seniors may not survive this virus, and no loved one wants that on their conscience. It’s bigger than the individual.
There are big decisions to be made. No one can tell you what’s right for you or your family.
Marcel Gemme has dedicated his life to helping others find help. He focuses his attention on assisting individuals in finding long-term senior care through his journalism, community outreach and his website, ECDOL.org.
