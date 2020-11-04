I am writing this on Sunday (so obviously I don’t know who won any election), but I can say that I am very happy that by the time this hits print this year’s election will be over.
First off, I am happy that this election cycle is over because I am tired of the political banter between friends. Both parties have caused conflict between people I care about and people who care about each other. It is terrible to see this happen and know that we are all rooting for the same team.
Secondly, I really dislike political commercials. Imagine if your rival aired your dirty laundry on TV and told half-truths. Did you know that Bob Smith (made up name) only folds half his laundry? This is why you should support Tim Thompson (also made up name). Thompson may fold his laundry, but he makes his wife carry out the trash, Smith would never let his wife walk out in 40-below temperatures to put out the trash. Support Smith. I believe both candidates have good points and I wish that they would promote themselves rather than drag down their opponent.
Lastly, our work here at the Daily Journal can shift from politics and coronavirus to community (and coronavirus, unfortunately). We have done our best to cover the local debates and to provide information to our readers so they can make an informed decision on who should represent them at the city, county and state level. We have hosted three debates, covered more and put out a voters guide. Hopefully, you are able to hang your hat on your vote because of the coverage that we gave.
In the end, we are all Americans. I have woken up the last 34-plus years knowing that when I leave my house, that my community supports our country. We have different ideas on how to make our country great, but we are all striving to make it the best.
Questionable calls, from coaches and fans
So, I have been frustrated the last couple of weeks watching the Minnesota Vikings and looking at the fan response after the game. Many want to fire the coach, general manager, trade all the good players and start over. Football fans are so emotional.
First, firing the coach and general manager. COVID-19 ruined the season before it started as teams saw key players opt out of the year. The Vikings were no exception. Wanting to fire Mike Zimmer or Rick Spielman is crazy. After seeing their performances in prime time, is anyone asking for P.J. Fleck’s job or Rocco Baldelli’s? I think not. Even hated rival Aaron Rodgers thinks Mike Zimmer is a good coach.
Spielman gets knocked for not addressing the offensive line over the last few years. But he has kept a vaunted defense mostly intact and kept some of your favorite players in purple. Budget moves have to be made somewhere and having the team competitive 7 out of 10 years isn’t bad.
I also want to address the trading of key players. I saw several comments from friends that say they want XYZ to get a ring so they should be traded from the team. Wanting someone to win a championship is fine, but to say that a player that has five years remaining in their career should be traded because “he deserves a ring” is plain dumb. There is also no guarantee that if they are traded to a competitive team that they win a Super Bowl. I was a big Randy Moss fan and he never won a Super Bowl and he even had two opportunities.
The Vikings were also able to beat a 5-1 Green Bay Packers team this week. So many fans are complaining that the Vikings are ruining their draft position by winning games in a wasted season. This is putting them out of reach of drafting quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Mark Fields, Trey Lance and more. What I don’t get is actually wanting your favorite team to lose.
I mean, I understand it is building for the future but look at the Cleveland Browns. They have been a terrible team since coming back into the league in the mid-1990s. They have had a top 10 pick in almost every draft and until recently with Baker Mayfield (we’ll see in a few years) have drafted quarterback after quarterback to try to get the team on the right path. I think if you are on board for tanking, you are no better than a person who sandbags in bowling. (For non-bowlers, this is when you bowl bad on purpose to raise your handicap score and then bowl good when you have to.)
So, tone down on the emotions and continue to root on your favorite teams. It’s about the journey and the payoff.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
