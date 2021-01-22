The grandkids were over for supper last night. I decided to pull up a meal my mom used to make when she was feeding a crowd. It involved corned beef, cheese, and lots of noodles. The meal was a huge hit, even mom, daddy and grandpa had large portions. My surprise was that I found the recipe and wonder of wonder, miracle of miracles, my memory was correct! Add a bag of frozen mixed vegetables and a bag of salad and a complete meal was enjoyed by young and old alike. The kids ate like troopers repeating often, “Grandma, I like the noodles.” The delightful evening with family carried me back to my childhood and the meals Mom used to make.
My mom worked full time, maintained home and family, volunteered for many civic and church responsibilities and was generally extremely busy. Needless to say, she needed shortcuts at home. For meals those shortcuts resulted in canned food. I didn’t know things like mushrooms and yams could be purchased fresh! We had canned mushrooms in every hotdish she made because Dad loved them. With noodles, cream of mushroom soup, a can of mushrooms and a can of corn, supper was ready in the time it took to brown hamburger. The up side of this kind of cooking was that when unexpected guests arrived, I would be told to take a package of hamburger out of the freezer and she would quick thaw and brown it in the electric fry pan. Thirty minutes later, dinner was served. You may wonder why we would regularly have unexpected guests. I’m not sure if it was just that people stopped by unannounced in those days, or if my dad told everyone to stop in anytime, just don’t tell Judy you’re coming. If Mom knew company was coming, we would all have to kick into high gear and spit polish the house. If they came unexpectedly, she figured they’d have to take it as it is. We had a sign that said, “Although you’ll find our house a mess, come in relax, converse. It doesn’t always look like this, sometimes it’s even worse!”
Other canned foods that regularly graced our table included green beans, pork and beans, salmon, tuna, asparagus, spinach (with vinegar), and early June peas. Those peas were the bane of my existence. While our portions were relatively small, we were expected to eat a little of everything and “clean our plates” before we left the table. I hated the soft soggy pale green peas with a passion. Generally, a people pleaser, I couldn’t choke those mushy vegetables down if my life depended on it. I would sit there at the table, all alone and cry because I just couldn’t do it. By the time I had them chewed my gag reflex would kick in and I was in trouble. By junior high, Mom let me pass on early June peas. To this day, I don’t understand why she even bought them. Someone in the family must have thought they were wonderful. Maybe they were cheap, certainly they were convenient. But, yuck!
Mom made a great pot roast with potatoes and carrots. Everything was cooked until it was well done. That’s the way we liked it, I guess. We had plenty of beef in the freezer because Dad often raised a steer. He always said, “You can take the farmer out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the farmer.” So he rented a place to raise a steer. As a result, we had plenty of hamburger, roast, and steak. I never liked steak. The more you chewed it, the larger it got. How are you supposed to swallow the stuff? Give me chicken any day. When I was first married, my husband introduced me to medium rare steak. Wow, it was mouthwateringly fabulous! No wonder people like steak, I just never understood.
When Mom was gone, which was rarely, Dad made this delightful entre’ with eggs. It involved sunny side up eggs with a slice each of sandwich ham and cheese. Served with toast, it was such a treat, we wished Mom would be gone more often. Dad said we weren’t supposed to tell her that.
Another treat happened on date night. Mom would buy a box of Chef Boyardee pizza mix. My dad didn’t eat pizza so the only time we had it was when they were on a date. Mom mixed the crust and we got to spread the sauce, add pepperoni, cheese and a little packet of seasoning. We would get to eat pizza and watch NBC’s Friday Night at the Movies on TV. Now that was a special event!
No childhood food review would be complete without a discussion on macaroni and cheese. Mom’s recipe was simple. Elbow macaroni, Velveeta cheese, butter and a little milk. It was often served with wieners on Saturday when Dad was at work. It was her idea of a kid’s meal. I still think Mom’s mac and cheese was the best ever.
I hope in reading this you took a backward glance at the foods you used to eat as a child. My friends shared many stories when I told them I was writing about what we ate as kids. Looking back has helped me make meals the grands enjoy now that I finally have grandkids who regularly grace my table. Whether it’s hotdish, mac and cheese, or pizza, it’s all good. I promise to never serve canned early June peas. Bon appetit!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
