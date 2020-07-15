“The gingham dog and the calico cat, side by side on the table sat; ‘twas half-past twelve and (what do you think!) Nor one nor t’other had slept a wink!”
“The Duel,” by Eugene Field. I memorized this poem in its entirety in third grade. The class spent copious hours on the project. It started with laboriously writing all four verses. The long poem filled numerous pages of green writing paper. Do you remember the pale green paper with solid lines about an inch apart with a broken line through the middle? It was standard writing paper in elementary school. In first grade we learned to print within the lines. Lower case letters went to the center broken line, except the tops of b,d,f,h,k,l, and t; which had sticks that went all the way up to the top solid line. Capital letters always went from the bottom solid line to the top solid line. It was the rule, and I was a rule follower. However, no matter how hard I labored over this task, it always looked awful. Teacher could do it so perfectly!
In second grade we had dictation, a real “groaner” for the entire class. Not only did you have to print neatly, but you had to remember the periods. To add insult to injury, dictation included spelling words! Really? Neatness, punctuation and remembering how to spell new words all in the same activity? Multitasking is still a challenge for me. Mom said I couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time. Try and remember how to spell when you were concentrating punctuation. Nevermind neatness you can only get two out of three.
In third grade we were introduced to cursive. I am told children are no longer taught cursive in school. Is that true? How are they going to read letters from Grandma? Anyway, for many of us learning cursive was a fate worse than death, or so it seemed.
That brings us back to “The Duel.” We colored and cut out pictures of gingham and calico pets along with pictures of the old Dutch clock and Chinese plate. We discussed what a Dutch clock was and imagined it with hands that covered its face. We along considered a talking plate. Did it speak English or Chinese? Lastly, we recited the rhyme. Kids could volunteer to stand up in class and say the entire poem. I was envious of their ability but was too shy to try it on my own. It must have worked, however, because at 65 I can still recite the first verse and remember the following verses with fondness.
Fast Forward to seventh grade. Carol Leafblad was my English teacher. She loved poetry, so we learned countless poems. We spent weeks learning poetry. I clearly remember standing in front of the class reciting poems of our choice. Popular recitations included “Barefoot Boy,” by John Greenleaf Whittier; and “The Children’s Hour,” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. I memorized the latter, but only listened to classmates recite the former. Through practicing or just repetitive listening, I managed to learn them both. My all-time personal favorite, the only one I know well, is Robert Frost’s, “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Every winter when we are hiking in the woods, I recite that poem. It’s meaningful when you are hiking in a block of beautiful wood.
I didn’t study poetry again until high school where I learned to really dislike it. By then the poetry didn’t even rhyme. We studied limericks and non-rhyming poems that I still don’t understand. One good thing about poetry is the spelling. Oftentimes it’s creative and as a lousy speller I always enjoyed the poetic license to misspell words.
I bet you’re wondering what brought me to this discussion on writing and poetry. My grandkids are visiting for the week and I dug out the old “Collier’s Encyclopedia Junior Classics.” Remember encyclopedias? When I asked Mom why we had them she explained that encyclopedia salesman went door to door convincing parents that they must buy them for the education of their children. All my friends had them in their homes. I don’t know anyone who read them, but from time to time my brother would look up some fact or we would use them for science or history reports in school. These relics can’t be sold at rummage sales, not even in the free bin. Salvation Army won’t take them. You can recycle them now, but for years you couldn’t recycle shiny paper and books. They don’t make good boat anchors, so we threw them away. But I kept the 10 volume set of children’s classics in hopes of reading my favorite stories. (When I was young, I read the short stories on boring Sunday afternoons.)
This week my 11-year-old granddaughter started reading them. She asked if I had read The “Fisherman and His Wife?” I hadnot. Sherecommended I read it. I’m sure glad I kept the 10 volumes even though they’ve been collecting dust for over 40 years. Maybe I should crack them open and take another look.
Dale Carnegie suggests motivating people by throwing down a challenge. So here goes: Grandparents, dig out those classic stories we had as kids. Share them with your grandchildren. Remember sitting on Grandpa’s lap listening to stories? Remember the agony of learning to print and or write? Share those stories with your grandkids. Quality time together is a treasured investment, even if it includes poetry.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
