Last week, Thursday was Shop, Move and Groove in Fergus Falls. I happened to be in town and saw the long, long line at Ottertail Telcom where rumor has it free brats and hamburgers were being served. I wandered around the almost empty streets and checked out the stores which were offering fabulous sales. Almost noon, the streets were full of vendors but crowds were noticeably missing. Nevertheless, it conjured up memories of Crazy Dayz of years gone by. Times have changed, and where Crazy Dayz were wildly busy with early morning shoppers, the evenings were as quiet as last week’s mid-day crowd. Conversely, last week the streets were bustling with activity later in the afternoon, and downright crowded in the evening for the Tonic Sol-Fa concert. Yes indeed, Fergus Falls is alive and flourishing, and just being there conjured up memories of Crazy Dayz of an era that we only see in our rearview mirror.



