Last week, Thursday was Shop, Move and Groove in Fergus Falls. I happened to be in town and saw the long, long line at Ottertail Telcom where rumor has it free brats and hamburgers were being served. I wandered around the almost empty streets and checked out the stores which were offering fabulous sales. Almost noon, the streets were full of vendors but crowds were noticeably missing. Nevertheless, it conjured up memories of Crazy Dayz of years gone by. Times have changed, and where Crazy Dayz were wildly busy with early morning shoppers, the evenings were as quiet as last week’s mid-day crowd. Conversely, last week the streets were bustling with activity later in the afternoon, and downright crowded in the evening for the Tonic Sol-Fa concert. Yes indeed, Fergus Falls is alive and flourishing, and just being there conjured up memories of Crazy Dayz of an era that we only see in our rearview mirror.
When I was a kid, I remember going to Crazy Days with Janice. Since it was summer, we often had high school girls for babysitters, and Janice was one of the few I remember. Maybe that’s because she did fun stuff like Crazy Dayz! Anyways, first we went to her home to meet up with her sisters and then we were off. Those were the days, before the mall, when all the retail stores were downtown. I remember we had to park blocks away to get to the event. Like these days, the streets were blocked off so merchants could spread their wares into the streets. There was the J.C. Penney Store, Falls Woolen Mill, City Café and Bakery and Sherwin-Williams on the west end. Woolworths, Gambles, Montgomery Ward’s , Lundeen’s, O’Meara’s, Arneson-Larson, St. Claire and Rovang, and Olson’s Furniture in the center, and Norby’s, Sears and Roebuck, and S & L Department Store on the east end of downtown. Jewelry stores dotted the landscape with wonderful treasures as well, and cafés like Skogmo’s, and the Normandy offered food. OK, so if my memories are jumbled, and my geography is off, please forgive me, I was just a kid. At any rate, the town came alive, with very crowded streets and lots and lots of sales. Tables were spread throughout the street and I recall thinking if a person were a thief it would be pretty easy to steal something because there were so many people you probably would never get caught. On the other hand, you probably couldn’t get away and someone was bound to see you. Funny I would think of that, for the record I would never have stolen anything, but I do recall the thought. People would get a little crazy as well, with some pushing and shoving to get to the items they wanted to check out. For the savvy shopper there were some great sales. Nobody wanted to miss out on the fun and bargains.
Besides the huge crowds, I recall costumes. Many retailers wore costumes. Some had a theme, others were just cute. I will never forget a neighbor who worked at Norby’s wearing a diaper at Crazy Days, some of you may remember his name. A photo of Lundeen’s showed the employees all dressed up as Raggedy Ann and/or Andy. The summer after my junior year of high school, having been ill and hospitalized, I’d lost a lot of weight. A few days later I went to Crazy Days and ran into a classmate who thought I was in costume as a scarecrow. That was embarrassing!
One of my readers reported she would walk downtown everyday with her kids in the stroller. She laughed and revealed that she had to leave early in the morning during crazy days. She said the streets were so crowded with people and sales merchandise, that she had trouble navigating the stroller. The event started very early in the morning. Mom had to be at work at 8 a.m., and she would often peruse the sales before going to work. As I got older, she would call me and tell me to go to a certain store because they were selling “_____”. Fill in the blank, it could be anything at Crazy Dayz.
There were always games for kids. I remember watching kids find money in the haystack, and often there were pony rides. I don’t remember ever participating in either of those activities, my guess is you had to pay to play. Over the years there were various types of entertainment. One band I clearly remember was in the 60’s. On the east end of downtown, the band played in front of the music store, “Hey there little red riding hood, you sure are lookin’ good, you’re everything a big bad wolf would want …” Remember?
Food has always been an important part of any community gathering, and Crazy Dayz was no exception. In addition to the restaurants, there were pork chops offered by the Lions and various other booths hosted by churches and other non-profits, along with snow cones and cotton candy booths.
Ah, yes, memories of a wonderful small town, it’s about people, and businesses, and the fun we had. As I visit with readers, you are sharing your own memories of the events. Many of you have filled in blanks for me, others have shared further insights. A few have corrected some details, and together we reminisce on days gone by. Thanks for joining me in taking a backward glance at Crazy Days in Fergus Falls.
