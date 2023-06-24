Retired M State President Ken Peeders, during his growing up years, recalls Brooklyn Dodger star center fielder Duke Snider living with his family in a Brooklyn neighborhood dotted with baseball fans during the 1950s.
Snider not only was a star player for the Dodgers but also was a humble person just like Harmon Killebrew of the Minnesota Twins during the 1960s. Killebrew was a member of the Washington Senators who moved to the Twin Cities in 1961 to become the Minnesota Twins.
"We grew up in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn and many of the players on those teams lived in our neighborhood,” said Peeders. “One Saturday my brother and a friend decided to go out and get autographs from some of the players at their homes. They met Pee Wee Reese, Elwin 'Preacher' Roe and Duke Snider along Marine Avenue. The players graciously signed autographs."
His most vivid memory was sitting in the left field bleachers at Ebbets Field, home of the Dodgers, with his father and one of his brothers. Snider hit three home runs over the right field fence. It was a short right field, 297 feet to the foul pole, but it had a fence that was 38 feet high.
“When Duke came to bat for the fourth time, the whole stadium stood up in anticipation, cheering,” said Peeders, “and he hit a line shot that failed, clearing the fence by six inches or so. He got a single and a sustained standing ovation from the crowd.”
Peeders said that Snider quietly stood at first base and was showered with cheers. “But no histrionics from him, not even a tip of the hat. He was a sportsman and a gracious gentleman.”
Snider played for the Brooklyn Dodgers for 11 seasons, from 1947 to 1957, before the Dodgers and New York Giants moved to the West Coast. In Fergus Falls it was a thrill when kids opened a pack of baseball cards at a neighborhood grocery store and one of the five cards was a Duke Snider baseball card.
“To most New Yorkers, Snider was the Duke of Flatbush, the Hall of Fame player who hit the last home run at Ebbets Field,” said Manny Fernandez of the New York Times. “To longtime residents on and around Marine Avenue, Snider was a friend and neighbor.”
From 1947 to 1956, Brooklyn ruled the National League, winning 6 of 10 pennants. They won the World Series in 1955, over the cross-town rival New York Yankees. Snider hit four home runs during the seven-game series. He moved with the Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1958.
Duke was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980. The great hitter and humble man, who died in 2011, continues to be revered in the hearts of millions of baseball fans.
Fergus Falls area retiree Chuck Brunko, raised near Hewitt south of Wadena, has been a Dodger fan for more than 60 years, starting in the mid-1950s when the team was still in Brooklyn.
Today Brunko still remembers 1950s Brooklyn Dodgers Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jackie Robinson, Gino Cimoli, Sandy Amoros, Carl Furillo, Clem Labine, Roy Campanello, Pee Wee Reese and Don Newcombe.
“Lots of home runs in their bats, including pitcher Don Newcombe,” he added.
Horseshoe pits
Steve Leitte remembers his father, Les, as an avid horse shoe participant in Fergus Falls during the 1950s. A neighbor who had a lighted horseshoe pit was Elmer Stanghelle who lived at the next block to the east at 823 West Summit Avenue.
The aforementioned is also a correction from last week’s column. I said incorrectly that Les Leitte had the lighted horseshoe pit when, in fact, it was near the home of his friend Elmer Stanghelle.
Steve Leitte later operated Steve’s Cycle and Marine in a building that earlier was a 7-Up plant just west of Dairyland.