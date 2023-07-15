Dayton Soby and my sister, Catherine, both members of the Fergus Falls High school Class of 1957, recall the year 1953 when, 70 years ago, WDAY-TV of Fargo appeared on television sets for the first time.
“I vividly remember that first evening when WDAY-TV came on the air, probably because I’ve recalled it so many times,” Soby said.
His parents, B.K. and Lucile Soby, purchased a TV, a Majestic model, after learning that WDAY-TV was about to begin.
“We could sometimes pick up snowy images of WCCO-TV from Minneapolis, and occasionally see enough picture and sound to be almost watching TV,” Dayton recalled.
The Soby and Hintgen families sat excitedly in front of their TV sets early in the evening of June 1, 1953, waiting for WDAY-TV to begin. Dayton and Catherine had just finished eighth grade.
Sometime in late afternoon, the WDAY test pattern came on, and the picture was so sharp that TV viewers in Fergus Falls were entranced. Then, suddenly, Ken Kennedy came on to announce the beginning of WDAY-TV.
“Our lives were changed forever,” Soby said. “The evening lineup of shows began with ‘The Ruggles Family,’ a comedy with Charlie Ruggles. Then came the two most popular shows of the time, ‘Dragnet’ and ‘I Love Lucy.’ We loved it.”
Dayton, Catherine and other TV viewers in Fergus Falls were hooked. They became TV fans
A little over ten years ago, Dayton’s daughter, Kelsey Soby, worked at WDAY-TV as a reporter and part-time anchor.
Catherine remembers six years later, in September 1959, when the NBC show, “Bonanza,” was television’s first full-hour western series filmed in color.
“Our father, Roy Hintgen, told several Hintgen-Karst customers that on Sunday evenings he would open the store so people could come in and watch ‘Bonanza’ in color,” she said. “We would set up about 40 or so folding chairs and most were filled when the ‘Bonanza’ TV show started at either 6:30 or 7 p.m.”
Hintgen-Karst, in 1959, was located at the southeast corner of West Lincoln Ave. and South Union Ave. (brick building) in downtown Fergus Falls.
After people switched from black and white to color TV sets, they often needed to adjust the colors with individual color-control knobs. “We did that often at our home on West Cavour Avenue,” Catherine said.
She remembers Frank Scott who was the music director and organist at WDAY-TV in Fargo until 1956. He then joined bandleader and North Dakota native Lawrence Welk who had a renowned orchestra and nationwide television show.
Others remember the WDAY-TV afternoon show headed by Verna Newell and Bill Weaver. Later in the day, Weaver was on TV as sports director.
WDAY’s Ken Kennedy is credited with launching the singing career of Jamestown, N.D., native Peggy Lee.
Rewarding visit to Fort Snelling
Earlier this month we attended a military reenactment at Fort Snelling on the south side of the Twin Cities, prior to the Fourth of July.
This historic fort dates back to 1825. The original mission was to protect American interests in the fur trade. Minnesota became a state in 1858, three years before the start of the Civil War.
The daily admission of only $12 for adults and $8 for children includes access to the visitor center, overlooks and the historic fort. You can view demonstrations, take short tours, participate in activities, engage with staff and explore the many years of history at this historic fort.
During the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, nearly 25,000 soldiers passed through Fort Snelling. Minnesota's soldiers played pivotal roles in many battles.
The 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment was the very first group of volunteers the Union received in response to the South's assault of Fort Sumter, near South Carolina, at the beginning of the Civil War.
Make plans later this summer or early fall to visit Fort Snelling.