Where did you attend grade school? Was it a big school with lots of hallways, classrooms and offices? Or was it a country school building? They aren’t used for schools anymore, but many of my classmates didn’t attend “town school” until seventh or ninth grade. Even so, in my day most elementary schools in Fergus Falls were relatively small. We were blessed in that it was affordable to maintain neighborhood schools.
My brother started kindergarten at Jefferson School. The next year our family moved away and when we returned, we lived in a mobile home at Green Acres Trailer Court. I started first grade at Eisenhower School. Scared stiff of walking to school, crossing Pebble Lake Road at the crosswalk marked “Ped Xing”. I had no idea what ped xing meant, but there was a crosswalk there. My brother said we must cross there and be careful not to get hit by a car. He said the cars are supposed to stop, but sometimes they don’t, so we have to be very careful. Steve was in second grade and he knew things. Eisenhower was a beautiful new school. It was built in a square design with an open courtyard in the center. Hallways and classrooms were arranged around the building. In the winter we could watch the snow build up in the courtyard. We usually traveled as a group, so unless I needed the bathroom, which was close by, I felt secure.
Over Christmas vacation of second grade my family moved back to our home on Cavour, next to the river. We transferred to Jefferson School. It’s hard for kids to change schools in the middle of the year; everyone knew everyone except me, and I was very shy, and therefore nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof (Shocking, I know, but it’s true). The teacher introduced me to the other kids and asked the janitor to bring a desk that fit me. It was not new and pretty, but it was a perfect fit and had a top that lifted so I could put my stuff inside, and it was mine. I finally felt like I made it safely to second grade! Uftah, I’ll never forget that day. While the school was older than Eisenhower, it was much smaller, which was fine by me. The walk to school was a half mile, but much to my relief, we no longer had to cross a big, scary street!
Jefferson was a small school with only one class per grade. My class boasted only 22 kids. We gathered at the east door and when the bell rang headed past the gym/lunchroom. Straight ahead was the nurse’s office and a drinking fountain. The hallway turned to the right where restrooms and all the classes were located. Situated on either side of the hallway, classrooms 1-6 lined up in numerical order, starting with grades one and two. It wasn’t complicated and I never had to fear getting lost.
Way down at the end of the hall was the kindergarten. Since my brother attended school there when he was five, he knew everything about the school, or so he said.
The playground was small but we had all the essential equipment: including we swings, a slide, monkey bars, teeter-totters and a merry-go-round. We also had a concrete slab by the front door where we could jump rope, play “4-Square” and “Seven-up”. The boys played 4-Square, but they preferred the open space for kickball and softball.
I remember when I was older, a cousin from the cities came to visit. We took her up to Jefferson to show her our school. She asked where the other halls were. “The other halls?” I responded, “We don’t have any other halls.” She couldn’t believe a school could be so small, but I couldn’t imagine going to a big school. Jefferson remained my school through sixth grade. I graduated from elementary school in May of 1967, only days before the Washington School burned to the ground.
In the 80’s, Jefferson school was sold to West Central Education Cooperative which became Lakes Country Service Coop. Several years ago, I had a meeting in the building and walked around amazed at the beautiful structure my old school had been transformed into. It is gorgeous. Hallways were added and I must admit, I was totally lost. An employee tried to explain where everything had been, but I was still lost. I’m going back for a meeting next week, maybe I’ll see if I can’t find my old classrooms.
Next week I hope to write about the teachers of Jefferson school in the 60’s. If you have any input, please email me at abackwardglance17@gmail.com. In the meantime, why not take a backward glance at your grade school days. What was your school like? Did you feel safe? Looking forward to hearing from you.