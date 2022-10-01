Seeing the ravages of Hurricane Ian in Florida brought back a lot of memories of Hurricane Katrina. My family and I were in Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina struck. We lived in New Iberia, La. It is located about 120 miles west of New Orleans and 18 miles south of Lafayette, right on what is commonly called the Cajun Coast.
I remember the day Hurricane Katrina struck vividly. The storm hit Louisiana on Monday, Aug. 29, 2005, but was actually formed on Aug. 23. The days preceding the hurricane making landfall were nerve racking. Everyone was very nervous after seeing the latest tracking report. The radar showed the size of the storm, it looked like the size of Texas. The tracking system gave us five or six scenarios on where the storm would make landfall. Truth is that they did not know exactly where it would strike, so everyone from Florida to Texas was very nervous.
The question of the week was “are you leaving town?” Leaving town because a hurricane is coming is no fun. Try to imagine that a huge blizzard is coming. Everyone hits the grocery, video and convenience stores to stock-up on food, movies, gas and anything else that will make the time go by a little easier. Now instead of going home to the comfort of your own home you have to load-up the family and leave town. Keep in mind the highways are jammed with traffic moving about ten miles per-hour. The price of gas (no surprise here) goes way up. All available ice is long gone and of course the humidity and heat reach a nice roasty 95 degrees with 95% humidity. Like I said, not fun.
I’m sure nearly everyone saw the horrors of Hurricane Katrina when it struck New Orleans. There was incredible TV coverage of the events that directly followed the hurricane. I am of course talking about the evacuation and relief efforts that were made on national TV. What happened in New Orleans makes sensational news stories but those stories fail to tell the whole story.
The entire southern half of Louisiana and surrounding area was deeply affected by evacuees. Evacuees were dispersed throughout the country but were heavily concentrated in areas closer to New Orleans. For example, Baton Rouge grew by nearly 45% overnight. Houston took in nearly 150,000 evacuees which resulted in crime going up and schools and hospitals to be overcrowded.
In New Iberia (the town we lived in when Katrina struck) there were people sleeping in parking lots waiting to go home only to be told that they could not return to New Orleans. They were literally crying in the parking lots. An emergency shelter was immediately opened by the local authorities until the Red Cross could arrive. I remember the city asking for volunteers to help run the shelter or help out by doing laundry at your house or bringing food to the shelter. The folks of New Iberia rose to the challenge; they were dropping off food, clothes and anything else that was needed to the point they had to turn away donations.
The schools in New Iberia were greatly affected as nearly 700 students were added to the school system and they all needed school clothes, backpacks, books etc. My two daughters (Jennifer & Jolene) had their classrooms completely rearranged and in some cases moved. Classrooms were filled to capacity and then some. The number of evacuee students slowly diminished over the next few months making it much more manageable.
I am certain that everything I just described here is what is going on in Florida right now. One thing for sure, they need help and the cleanup and recovery effort will be massive and costly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone