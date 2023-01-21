Head west down the hill from the intersection of South Vine Street and West Adolphus Avenue, three blocks south of the Adams School playground and you will get a look at the famous Old Smokey ski hill.
Even though this site, minus tow ropes and warming houses, is no longer a public ski hill, visitors can still see what the hill looked like during the heydays of downhill skiing in the 1950s and 1960s.
A rifle and pistol club shooting range now stands near the bottom of what was formerly the ski hill.
Back then two ropes were in use, one a fast-moving rope and the other one for novice skiers or senior citizens. But no matter which rope was used, the skier had to use some finesse to get to the top of the hill.
In the years following World War II, a rope tow was one of the main methods of transporting skiers. For many baby boomers, it was a bit intimidating when first watching other skiers grasp onto the rope, and then following in their paths.
“I remember my dad (Barney Gervais) taking us little ones up the slow rope tow between his legs until we were big enough to make it up by ourselves,” said Fergus Falls resident Amy Evavold in the book, “Golden Memories of the Fergus Falls Area.”
Adds Evavold, “When we were really big we could take the fast tow up which, for the first time, was really scary.”
If a skier using the tow rope fell and got tangled up in the ruts, the rope would trap one’s skis and people behind the fallen skier piled up in a massive rear-end collision.
“My mom (Janet Gervais) and dad took us kids out to Old Smokey every weekend and often on school nights,” said Evavold, a 1976 graduate of Fergus Falls High School.
A favorite memory of mine was enjoying Old Smokey skiing one winter evening in 1965 with foreign exchange student Guy Snoeckx of Belgium. He resided close to us on West Cavour Avenue with his host parents, Ken and Lillian Hunt.
Some history of Old Smokey
In 1957 the Fergus Falls city park department installed new electric tows at Old Smokey. Ski trails were lengthened and a new warming house was positioned at the bottom of the hill.
A skier needed to put his or her left arm away from the rope, behind one’s back and with the palm open and straps of the ski poles hanging loosely from the back wrists. As the skier did this, he or she placed the right arm, next to the rope, forward on the rope. This allowed the rope to slide through one’s gloves.
The back hand also grasped the tow rope. When arriving at the top of the hill, the skier released the back grip first and let the front hand continue holding for a short distance. This allowed the skier to glide away from the lift.
On winter Saturdays during the 1960s, Kiwanis members would teach free ski lessons at Old Smokey to kids of any age. Walt Spidahl, Chic Bopp and Barney Gervais organized these lessons, along with ski races.
These adult leaders organized downhill, slalom and cross-country events for each age group.
“Looking at Old Smokey now, many of us wonder how as youths we got up any speed or had time to make stem christie slalom turns,” Evavold said. “The headwall was steep and we had to stop sharply to avoid wiping out the lift line.”
When Old Smokey installed lights, night skiing became very popular. Younger kids would wind their way down through the woods, to the west, which was barely lit at night. This made for great hide-and-seek games.
Many of us never forgot those fun downhill ski days and nights at Old Smokey.