Head west down the hill from the intersection of South Vine Street and West Adolphus Avenue, three blocks south of the Adams School playground and you will get a look at the famous Old Smokey ski hill.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?