I’m writing this on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, but my thoughts go back 75 years to Thanksgiving in 1945. President Harry S. Truman (in Proclamation 2673) had declared National Thanksgiving Day as the fourth Thursday in November. That day followed one of the most important events in the history of our country. On the early Sunday morning of Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri and before representatives of nine Allied nations, the Japanese signed their surrender. World War II was over.
Truman wrote these words in the proclamation: “In this year of our victory, absolute and final, over German fascism and Japanese militarism; in this time of peace so long awaited, which we are determined with all the United Nations to make permanent; on this day of our abundance, strength, and achievement; let us give thanks to Almighty Providence for these exceeding blessings.
“We have won them with the courage and the blood of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen. We have won them by the sweat and ingenuity of our workers, farmers, engineers, and industrialists. We have won them with the devotion of our women and children. But above all we have won them because we cherish freedom beyond riches and even more than life itself.
“Triumph over the enemy has not dispelled every difficulty. Many vital and far-reaching decisions await us as we strive for a just and enduring peace. We will not fail if we preserve, in our own land and throughout the world, that same devotion to the essential freedoms and rights of mankind which sustained us throughout the war and brought us final victory.
“May we, in our homes and in our places of worship, individually and as groups, express our humble thanks to Almighty God for the abundance of our blessings and may we rededicate ourselves to those high principles of citizenship for which so many splendid Americans have recently given all.”
My youngest brother Arthur was one of those thousands who had “given all.” On March 26, 1945, he was killed in action crossing the Rhine River in the final Allied advance toward Berlin. He had just turned 19 years old. But four older brothers, two sailors and two army soldiers survived the war. We moved our Thanksgiving dinner forward into December, when they were all home safe and sound. I was 9 years old on that 1945 Thanksgiving, and my two older sisters and I were so happy to be with our brothers who had fought in the war. My sisters helped my mother with the meal, and I had carried in firewood for the Home Comfort kitchen stove and the big stove in the living room.
We had turkey and Norwegian food like lutefisk, lefse and blod klub, a sausage made from pig’s blood. It was a hearty meal, the likes of which my older brothers had only dreamed about during the long war. With full bellies my brothers gathered in the living room to play poker and pass around the whiskey bottle. The women cleaned up and visited in the kitchen, but I was with the men, watching them play poker, increasing my vocabulary, and getting an education on things never taught in our country school. There were somber moments, especially when they talked about youngest brother Arthur. I kept hearing, “Why did it have to be Arthur? He was just a kid.” I’m very proud of my older brothers. Being the last of 11 children, I wish they were around, but they’re all gone. My last brother, Cliff, died in early 2019, just short of his 99th birthday.
Today, I sit here alone in the house I rent on a farm. I look out my window and see two gray squirrels chase each other through the bare branches of a mighty elm tree. They are having fun and that warms my soul. I have so much to be thankful for, three grown sons and their families, enjoying successful lives. We get together on Zoom every Wednesday night and share a lot of good laughs. Also, I have so many good friends who care about me, like my good friend Sandy. With the virus raging, she is offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners for people like me who live alone. That is the essence of love, because love is more about giving than receiving. I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with joy and abundant love.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill
