This weekend is Labor Day weekend. Traditionally our family gets together for some kind of camping. For years, we rendezvoused in Sioux Falls for the Life Light Festival where we paid money to camp in a farmer’s field and listened to contemporary Christian bands. One year, when our eldest grandson was 5, we took the very busy boy to the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag. It was memorable and I recommend the event to anyone who likes farming and history. That boy is now 14 and this year for Labor Day I’m serving as chauffer while his parents are out of town.
For many, Labor Day signals the last weekend before school starts. When I was a kid, we rarely left town for Labor Day weekend. Mom was always cranked up for getting last-minute things done before school started. Mom always found things that needed to be done around the house when she was home. Being the only girl in the family, I was often the recipient of the to-do list.
If I complained, she would not-so-patiently explain, “Labor Day is called Labor Day because there is work to do and work is called labor. Hence, Labor Day is a day to get the work done. Besides, school starts tomorrow.”
By the time she was done with this explanation, I quit complaining on the outside and continued my complaint on the inside where no one but me could hear it … eventually, I quit the complaint altogether because it did no good. When I was old enough for a real job, I always worked on Labor Day and the issue died a natural death.
Labor Day has been celebrated on the first Monday in September since it became a federal holiday the summer of 1894. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century to give recognition to American workers who helped make our nation the great country that it is today. The struggle for that recognition and the resulting changes in labor practices was not easy.
The idea of a celebration for workers began in New York City on September 5, 1882, when various labor unions including the Knights of Labor, the Central Labor Union, and American Federation of Labor held a parade of organized labor along with a picnic for the workers and their families. The idea of a celebration for workers eventually spurred legislation that was initially introduced to the New York Legislature. However, the first state to make it a holiday was Oregon. By 1894, when it became a federal holiday, 29 other states had already embraced the holiday.
The real story, however, is in the hard-fought battle waged by workers between 1882 and 1894. Since the industrial revolution, the plight of the common laborer had been dismal at best. Employees worked between 12 and 20 hours daily (depending upon which reports you read), often seven days a week. Time off was rare; families and workers were chronically exhausted.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
