Ah, it’s the first week of school in Fergus Falls as well as in most schools in greater Minnesota. I travelled to my grandson’s school yesterday to pick him up from marching band practice and memories washed over me like the waters of central dam.
The busyness before the first day of school involved shopping and sewing new clothes. I always had a new outfit for the first day of school. Then came shopping for school supplies, which was the anticipated activity after the first day. It was especially fun when we started junior high because we, my brother and I, were allowed to buy our own supplies. Dad gave us $5.00 each and we were instructed to go buy what we needed for school.
That year, many things changed. I was looking forward to going to the Washington Junior High School because I’d had band practice there in sixth grade, so I felt like it was an old friend. However, as most of you know, the school burned down the previous spring of 1967. So, there was excitement and a good dose of trepidation as we anticipated day one. I looked forward to junior high like one anticipates a ride at the fair — exciting, but a little scary. My brother, older and wiser, patiently explained that I would have a different teacher for every class and that we got to move from room to room. The best part of having different teachers was that if you didn’t like a teacher, you only had to wait until the next hour for a teacher you liked better. He was right!
I don’t remember having an earlier introduction date or open house like schools have today. Maybe our class assignments came through the mail. It’s also possible that we had orientation day and I just don’t remember.
Our first day of school began on Tuesday, September 5. Because high schoolers had morning classes, we started at noon. I don’t recall where we met that first day, but I do remember lining up outside and waiting for the high schoolers to leave the building. The junior high occupied the college wing, but we had classes in other parts of the school as well.
The idea of having a locker was exciting, but the thought of finding it was terrifying. Then we learned that each locker had a combination. Our locker number and lock combination were on our class schedule sheet. I remember my first locker was on the third floor in the section of kids with last names similar to mine. Okerland, O’Meara, Otnes …Because there were very few “O” kids, those to my right had names starting with “P”. We shared lockers that year and the next because there were around 1700 kids using the high school. Finding my locker and remembering the combination was the bane of my existence. I had nightmares about it for years. At the YMCA where I work out, several of us have rented lockers with combination locks. Sometimes someone has been gone all winter and comes back worried about remembering their combination. The conversation tends to return to school days and the trauma of finding and opening lockers. Guess we were all in the same boat!
Navigating that year ended up as no big deal. The college wing was a relatively small area. Gym was a no brainer because I’d been attending basketball games and band concerts there for two years. I only got lost looking for art and industrial arts. Eighth grade was much the same with only the rooms and teachers different, but after a year of practice it was a piece of cake. I loved going to school in the afternoon. I could read all night, sleep late, and get up at about 10 a.m. Sound like a teenager to you?
Two years later our first day of school found us in a brand new beautiful school without chairs or desks. The school was not yet completed, the air conditioning wasn’t working and there were no windows. The school had three halls, all exactly alike. Teachers stood outside the classrooms between classes, helping confused students navigate the maze. I remember many incidents of kids being in the wrong room because they were in the wrong hallway. The nightmares of not being able to find my classroom were more distressing than those of not being able to find my locker, because being in the wrong room was horrendously embarrassing. Those fears reoccurred each year, but with lessening intensity as time went on.
I went back to college at 42. Wouldn’t you know it, a week or so before the first day of class I started having those nightmares again! “Are you kidding me? I’m no kid anymore,” I told myself. Age notwithstanding, the recurring dreams reared their ugly faces. Since I was older than average, I dressed as non descriptive as possible — blue jeans and t-shirts. Nothing bright, flashy, or stylish. After three days of class I looked around and realized that half my class was older than me. But that’s a whole ‘nother story. I guess no matter the age, the anticipation that accompanies the first day of school continues to be a rollercoaster ride. There are ups and downs, worries and elation. So, what’s your story?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
